The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $565 million for current projects — and approved $2 billion in future improvements — to address transportation needs throughout the state.

"Caltrans is committed to improving California's transportation infrastructure and creating safer, more reliable travel options," said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. "This investment allows the department to continue our critical repairs and upgrades to roads, bridges, mass transit and bicycle and pedestrian routes."

Some notable approved projects by Caltrans include:

District 1: Eureka

Fort Bragg, Mendocino County includes: a funding allocation of $2,835,000 for the Pudding Creek Bridge #10-0158 rail replacement, upgrade and widening project located in Fort Bragg on Highway 1 in Mendocino County.

District 2: Redding

Projects approved in Shasta and Siskiyou counties include: Weed Safety Roadside Rest Areas (Interstate 5, Siskiyou County); Burney CAPM (State Route 299 near Burney, Shasta County): Rehabilitate pavement, upgrade guardrail and make curbs ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

District 3: Marysville/Sacramento

Projects approved in Nevada, Yolo and Placer counties include: a $10.1 million project at 11 locations on Interstate 80 in Nevada County to replace guardrail with concrete barriers.

District 4: Bay Area/Oakland

Projects approved in the Bay Area include: $123.4 million for the I-80 Solano Managed Lanes Project, which incorporates pedestrian and bicycle modes by extending the multiuse Ulatis Creek Trail across I-80, removing an existing barrier between the Vacaville Transportation Center and a section of Downtown Vacaville.

District 5: San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara

A project approved in San Luis Obispo County includes: $10.5 million to replace the Toro Creek Bridge in Morro Bay. Work will include installing rock slope protection, upgrade of guardrail and end treatments, and provision of bridge rails and shoulders.

District 6: Fresno/Bakersfield

Projects approved in Madera County include: Roadway Rehabilitation Project on State Route 99 in Madera County: $11.2 million will rehabilitate pavement by grinding and overlaying with rubberized asphalt, upgrade guardrail and drainage systems, install rumble strips, modify signals and widen shoulders from 0.2 mile south of Avenue 17 to 0.3 mile north of Avenue 17.

District 7: Los Angeles

Projects approved in Los Angeles and Ventura County include: $67.3 Million for the Southern California Optimized Rail Expansion (SCORE): Design work includes a retaining/sound wall in the throat of Los Angeles Union Station; two new run-through tracks; a new viaduct to accommodate up to nine run-through tracks over the U.S. 101 freeway.

District 8: San Bernardino/Riverside

Construct auxiliary lane and widen connector and ramps on State Route 60 in Ontario ($38.9 Million) from 0.4 miles east of Vineyard Avenue to Milliken Avenue/Hamner Avenue. Will improve operational efficiency and improve congestion.

District 9: Bishop

There are currently no approved projects in this district.

District 10: Stockton

A project that will rehabilitate three bridges on State Route 88 at various locations in Markleeville (Alpine County) received $10.7 million. By upgrading the bridge, workers will upgrade the bridge rail on two bridges, replace one bridge and barricade another bridge.

District 11: San Diego

Projects approved in the San Diego County region include: $106.4 million to SANDAG, Caltrans, and NCTD for improvements along the San Diego segment of the Los Angeles-San Luis Obispo-San Diego rail corridor, including $36.2 million for future phases of bluff stabilization in the City of Del Mar.

District 12: Orange County

A project approved in Orange County includes: $2.3 million project in and near Anaheim from Santa Ana Bridge to just south of the Harbor Boulevard Overcrossing. Project enhances highway worker safety by constructing access trails and access gates, relocating facilities away from traffic, and installing features to reduce repetitive maintenance activities.