Projects like the Starvation Reservoir Bridge are currently under construction in 2021. The Utah Department of Transportation recently said that this project is one of 185 that are being constructed this year — at a total value of $3.45 billion.

With construction ramping up in the Beehive State, the Utah Department of Transportation recently announced the top projects that will have the most impact in 2021.

UDOT will be working on 185 projects across the state this year, with a value of $3.45 billion, many of which span multiple years. Planned improvements range from repaving rural highways; building freeway-style interchanges; widening and repaving interstates; and demolishing and rebuilding bridges.

"These projects are an essential part of our ongoing efforts to connect our communities and keep our economy strong," Region Two Director Robert Stewart said. "We've planned this work to minimize inconvenience for residents, but we want everyone to be aware that there will be delays, restrictions and changes to your daily commute and other travels."

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, Utah is expected to nearly double its population over the next 45 years, according to the Kem C. Garner Policy Institute. In fact, Utah had the highest growth rate in the country over the past 10 years, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. UDOT is continually looking for ways to meet current and future transportation needs while maintaining the existing highway system in good condition.

One major project will reconstruct sections of I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County. Crews will also add a new eastbound lane on I-80 and reconstruct three bridges along I-80 at 1300 East, 1700 East and 2000 East. This will reduce travel delays and improve the condition of this major cross-country interstate. Construction is scheduled to begin in May. Drivers should expect overnight and weekend lane closures on I-80 and I-215, as well as some complete closures of I-80 during bridge work.

The following list highlights some of UDOT's most impactful projects for 2021:

Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele Counties

Bangerter Three Interchanges: Salt Lake County, $221 Million

UDOT is building new freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South. This is a continuation of UDOT's multi-year effort to upgrade Bangerter Highway in order to meet the traffic demands of western Salt Lake County. Construction began in May 2020 and most of the project is expected to be completed by December.

I-80, I-215 Renewed; Salt Lake East: Salt Lake County, $146.5 Million

Crews will repave I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East and the I-215 East Belt between 3300 South and 4500 South. A new lane will also be added to eastbound I-80 between 1300 East and 2300 East; and 1700 East and 2000 East bridges along I-80 will be demolished and reconstructed. Construction for the project will begin as early as May and will continue through 2022.

S.R. 248; S.R. 224 to U.S. 40: Summit County, $3.1 Million

UDOT will extend the life of the pavement and provide a smoother driving surface along S.R. 248 by repaving the highway from S.R. 224 to the U.S. 40 interchange. This project also is upgrading a series of pedestrian ramps and restriping the corridor to add a westbound shoulder-running bus lane for about 2 mi. from U.S. 40 to Comstock Drive. Construction is expected to start in June and continue through fall.

Davis, Weber, Morgan, Cache, Rich, Box Elder Counties

I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes: Davis, Weber Counties, $163 Million

UDOT is widening I-15 to extend the Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. The project is also building new, widened bridges at Church Street and 200 South and repaving and widening bridges at five additional locations. Additionally, crews are extending the on-ramp from Layton Parkway to Hill Field Road, installing new ramp meters at high-traffic on-ramps and replacing concrete panels between Hill Field Road and I-84. Construction began in summer 2018 and will continue through fall 2021.

S.R. 53; 24th Street Viaduct Rehab: Weber County, $7.2 Million

Crews will extend the life of the 24th Street viaduct by repaving from A Avenue to Lincoln Avenue over the Union Pacific railroad yard into downtown Ogden. This project will also enhance pedestrian access by converting stairs to an ADA-compliant ramp and improve drainage on the viaduct. Construction began in April and is scheduled to be complete in early September.

Utah, Juab, Wasatch, Duchesne, Uintah, Daggett Counties

U.S. 40; Starvation Reservoir Bridge Preservation: Duchesne County, $4.2 Million

UDOT will extend the life of the road and provide a smoother driving surface along the Starvation Bridge on U.S. 40 in Duchesne County. Crews will repave the concrete surface of the bridge and the bridge barriers and will apply a polymer seal to help the bridge surface resist wear. Construction began in April and will continue through late October.

I-15; Northbound I-15: Utah County, $4.1 Million

Workers will repair three bridges along northbound I-15 between the 500 East and Main Street interchanges in American Fork to even out the bumps. Construction will begin this summer.

Central, Southern Utah

U.S. 191; 400 North to Colorado River Bridge: Grand County, $31.1 Million

Workers are widening U.S. 191 in north Moab to four travel lanes, along with a center turn lane for most of the project length. Additionally, a new storm drain system is being installed to help manage seasonal run-off that occasionally pushes debris onto the highway. Construction began last year and is expected to be complete this June.

I-15 Over East Nichols Canyon Road: Iron County, $10.5 Million

UDOT will replace two I-15 bridges in Cedar City to keep the interstate in good condition and maintain this key statewide transportation corridor. Construction is expected to start later this year and is expected to end in 2022.

