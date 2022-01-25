Our Main Office
Tue January 25, 2022 - West Edition #3
The Department of the Interior today announced $50 million made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the Central Utah Project Completion Act, which will accelerate critical investments in constructing the Central Utah Project water delivery pipelines, completing of the Provo River Delta Restoration Project and providing habitat restoration for a threatened fish species and recreational access to this restored natural environment.
A total of $40 million is allocated to the Central Utah Project Completion Account and $10 million is allocated for the Mitigation and Conservation Account. This will supplement the funding allocated on an annual basis for the project and will accelerate the progress for completion of this essential infrastructure to bring clean, reliable drinking water to Central Utah communities.
"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides significant funding to help address growing challenges associated with drought and climate change throughout the West," said Assistant Secretary of Water and Science Tanya Trujillo. "I'm very pleased that we are able to expeditiously provide this additional funding to accelerate the construction of the Central Utah Project water delivery system, and complete additional restoration projects that will benefit threatened species and provide access to nature and recreation opportunities for Utah communities."
The fiscal year 2022 spend plan allocations include:
