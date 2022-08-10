List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Officials Want to Reconstruct Popular Dino Tracksite Trail

Wed August 10, 2022 - West Edition #17
Bureau of Land Management


The Bureau of Land Management proposes to rebuild the trail using safer and more durable materials than those utilized in the original raised wooden boardwalk, which was built in 2014. (Bureau of Land Management photo)
The Bureau of Land Management proposes to rebuild the trail using safer and more durable materials than those utilized in the original raised wooden boardwalk, which was built in 2014. (Bureau of Land Management photo)

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Moab Field Office (MFO) proposes to rebuild a popular paleontological attraction, the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite Trail.

The BLM proposes to rebuild the trail using safer and more durable materials than those utilized in the original raised wooden boardwalk, which was built in 2014. The newly-built walkway would have nearly the same footprint as the old wooden boardwalk and it would be the same length as the previous boardwalk, which was approximately 230 ft. As well as replacing the boardwalk, the BLM would replace the platform under the shade structure and the platform which accesses the interpreted crocodile slide.

The trail is located 15 mi. north of Moab, Utah, off Highway 191. The trail is a popular destination for visitors as it is easily accessible from the highway. The original boardwalk was in need of repair to withstand the heavy usage.

The trail was built in 2015, using a raised wooden boardwalk so that the tracks themselves could be seen, but would not be at risk of being stepped on. This project resulted in a 230-ft., "E"- shaped wooden boardwalk with railings, along with a viewing platform for a crocodilian slide trace and a shade structure with interpretive panels. Visitors were provided with ample interpretation; a walk on the boardwalk allowed visitors to look down at the dinosaur tracks without causing damage to the tracks themselves.

Because of the construction techniques and materials used, the floor of the shade structure failed soon after it was installed. Later, the wooden boardwalk also started to deteriorate and became a potential hazard to visitors.




Today's top stories

Granite Tackles California Congestion Issue With $700M '101 in Motion' Project

Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture Begins $640M Double Track Northwest Indiana Project

Williams Brothers Reconfigures Interchange Near Port Arthur, Texas

Blanchard Machinery CEO, President Joe Blanchard Passes at Age 60

VIDEO: Connectivity Keeps Hoffman Bros. Aligned With Purpose

Dish Soap Helps Move Million-Pound Bridge

Layton, Partners Pour 15 Million Lbs. of Concrete in SLC

Royal Caribbean Cruise Terminal Takes Shape in Galveston, Texas



 

Read more about...

Bureau of Land Management Four Corners recreation Utah






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA