List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ohio-based Gerken Joins The Road Forward Initiative

    Ohio-based Gerken Companies joins The Road Forward initiative, partnering with NAPA to drive sustainable practices in the asphalt industry. Gerken's contributions align with the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions in asphalt pavements by 2050. Their commitment to community and environment is evident in their operations.

    Wed August 21, 2024 - National Edition
    National Asphalt Pavement Association


    The Road Forward logo

    The National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) welcomes The Gerken Companies as a partner in The Road Forward, an industry-wide vision for sustainable communities and commerce.

    This partnership helps fund ongoing efforts to engage, educate, and empower the U.S. asphalt community, driving forward the milestone of achieving net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements by 2050.

    Founded in 1959 in Napoleon, Ohio, The Gerken Companies has been a NAPA Producer member since 1991. Gerken's asphalt services throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan include paving, milling and grinding, quality control and testing, decorative asphalt and asphalt material production, including environmentally friendly warm-mix and reclaimed asphalt.

    According to Susan Witt, civil engineer at Gerken, community support is one of the company's core values.

    "We do more than work in the communities our companies serve," said Witt. "We live here, too. So, we are continually considering our impact on society and the environment."

    Witt served on NAPA's Climate Stewardship Task Force, which developed The Road Forward. Other Gerken employees serve NAPA and the industry as well. Mandy Gerken-Snyder, vice president of Legal, Risk & Compliance, sits on NAPA's board of directors as chair of the IMPACT Leadership Group. President Brent Gerken serves on several committees, including as the Ohio State Advisor for the Northcentral Region Advisory Council.

    "Meeting our industry's bold sustainability goals requires that we all work together," said Brent Gerken. "Toward that end, we're proud to partner with NAPA in The Road Forward initiative."

    "We are grateful to The Gerken Companies for their role in developing and supporting The Road Forward," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Gerken's work has earned numerous Quality in Construction Awards and Diamond Achievement Sustainable Commendations, demonstrating that sustainability and performance go hand in hand."

    The Road Forward brings together the entire U.S. asphalt community to conduct research, implementation and ongoing education. Opportunities to join the program in 2024 end Aug. 30 and will re-open for annual enrollment in conjunction with NAPA's 2025 Annual Meeting, Feb. 2-5 in Maui.

    The Road Forward Partners are NAPA members that actively support this work through financial contributions, leadership, and expertise. New this year, NAPA invites nonprofit organizations, like-minded associations, and agencies to support the industry-wide effort through a tiered program. The new tiered program invites all stakeholders to the table to collectively propel the vision toward net zero.

    For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward and gerkencompanies.com.




    Today's top stories

    Construction Crews Utilize Helicopter to Assist With Project

    Proper Articulated Dump Truck Maintenance Reduces Downtime, Lowers Costs

    Longview Bridge and Road Build Replaces Two Texarkana Spans

    VIDEO: ASV Launches New Generation RT-65 Compact Track Loader, Featuring Yanmar Power

    Crews Continue Five-Stage Plan to Upgrade I-90/I-495 Interchange Near Boston

    Traffic Could Begin Moving Across Tampa Bay's Howard Frankland Bridge in Early 2025

    In An Emergency, Melbourne, Fla., Used Rocks to Protect a Street From Erosion

    Balfour Beatty Selected to Deliver Multiple School Renovation Project Contracts in Greater Atlanta



     

    Read more about...

    Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Environmental National Asphalt Pavement Association







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA