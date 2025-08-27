Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ohio Cat Expands Troy Operations With New Rental Store, Equipment Sales Center

    Ohio Cat expands operations in Troy by acquiring 8.4-acre land for storage and upcoming rental store with a wide selection of equipment rentals and sales. The move aims to meet growing demand for quality equipment solutions in the region, supporting local contractors and businesses.

    Wed August 27, 2025 - Midwest Edition
    Ohio Cat


    Ohio CAT logo

    Ohio Cat, the authorized Caterpillar dealership serving Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana, announced the acquisition of an 8.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to its existing property in Troy, Ohio. Strategically located between I-75 and Brukner Drive, the newly purchased lot marks a significant expansion of the dealership's footprint in the region.

    Effective immediately, the site will be used as a storage yard for equipment, enhancing operational efficiency and customer service capabilities. Construction of a new Ohio Cat Rental Store at the site will start this fall.

    The upcoming rental store will feature a broad selection of Cat equipment rentals, along with offerings from other manufacturers such as JLG and Weiler. Customers also will have access to the full line of Caterpillar equipment and power systems for sale, with a particular emphasis on smaller machines tailored to contractors, landscapers and local businesses.

    "This expansion in Troy is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality equipment solutions in the region," said Rob Cox, vice president of sales and rental of Ohio Cat. "We're excited to bring even more value to our customers with a new rental store and expanded inventory, all in a location that's convenient and built for growth."

    This expansion reflects Ohio Cat's continuous commitment in supporting Ohio's construction and industrial sectors with reliable equipment solutions and responsive service.

    For more information, visit ohiocat.com.




    Today's top stories

    Underground Progress: O'Hare's South Conveyance Project Supports 21st Century Airport

    TRULAND Celebrates Community, Cultivates New Generation

    AgroExpo 25 Shows Ag, Construction Equipment Crossover

    ARA, Toro Finish Project, Donate $20K to Bolder Options in Minneapolis, Minn.

    ARA Foundation Completes Impact Project, Donates $20,000 to Playing Field in Madison, Wis.

    Roland Machinery Helps Customers Adopt Technology

    Blue Diamond Attachments Now Offers Full Lineup of Parts, Accessories for Snow Removal Industry

    Pa.'s Montgomery Locks Getting a $1.6B Upgrade



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar dealership Ohio Ohio CAT Ohio CAT Rental







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147