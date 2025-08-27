Ohio Cat expands operations in Troy by acquiring 8.4-acre land for storage and upcoming rental store with a wide selection of equipment rentals and sales. The move aims to meet growing demand for quality equipment solutions in the region, supporting local contractors and businesses.

Ohio CAT logo

Ohio Cat, the authorized Caterpillar dealership serving Ohio, northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana, announced the acquisition of an 8.4-acre parcel of land adjacent to its existing property in Troy, Ohio. Strategically located between I-75 and Brukner Drive, the newly purchased lot marks a significant expansion of the dealership's footprint in the region.

Effective immediately, the site will be used as a storage yard for equipment, enhancing operational efficiency and customer service capabilities. Construction of a new Ohio Cat Rental Store at the site will start this fall.

The upcoming rental store will feature a broad selection of Cat equipment rentals, along with offerings from other manufacturers such as JLG and Weiler. Customers also will have access to the full line of Caterpillar equipment and power systems for sale, with a particular emphasis on smaller machines tailored to contractors, landscapers and local businesses.

"This expansion in Troy is a direct response to the growing demand for accessible, high-quality equipment solutions in the region," said Rob Cox, vice president of sales and rental of Ohio Cat. "We're excited to bring even more value to our customers with a new rental store and expanded inventory, all in a location that's convenient and built for growth."

This expansion reflects Ohio Cat's continuous commitment in supporting Ohio's construction and industrial sectors with reliable equipment solutions and responsive service.

For more information, visit ohiocat.com.

