Photo courtesy of Ohio Expo Center & State Fair A total of four structures are being torn down, including the Buckeye Building, the maintenance administration office, the Agriculture and Horticulture Building and Ohio Building.

Located at its current site in Columbus since 1886, the Ohio Expo Center has grown significantly over time to its plot of 360 acres. A major renovation of the property, which includes the Ohio State Fair, is long overdue.

"While staff works diligently to maintain the facilities and make necessary repairs and upgrades, there are now many deferred maintenance concerns that must be addressed, whether it's leaking underground water lines, condemned restrooms, outdated HVAC or buildings that simply aren't suitable for their needs," explained Alicia Shoults, assistant general manager and marketing director of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair.

Photo courtesy of Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

"We are fortunate to have recently embarked on a master plan process, in partnership with the Expo 2050 Task Force appointed by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and a team of renowned third-party consultants. These experts have collective local and national experience in the fair, convention and livestock facility industry."

Since April 2022, consultants have worked to devise a comprehensive framework that will modernize and enhance the facility, both by making much-needed infrastructure repairs to account for deferred maintenance, as well as the creation of new, modern facilities to best showcase the state during the annual fair, as well as the hundreds of events held at the facility throughout the year.

"The Ohio Expositions Commissions oversees the Expo Center, an event venue just north of downtown Columbus," said Shoults. "It's home to the Ohio State Fair, as well as approximately 200 other events."

The current construction projects span more than 30 acres across the facility. Last year, officials shifted from developing the master plan to implementing it, with Wellogy serving as the architect. Turner Construction also was hired as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMR) to bring the vision to life.

"Under the guidance of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, with a large number of additional third-party consultants and experts including owner's representative Hill International, a network of professionals is working together with thoughtful, strategic timelines and overlapping projects in time to open the new facilities for the 2026 Ohio State Fair," said Shoults.

Implementing the first phase of the Expo 2050 master plan is no small task. Shoults noted that Expo 2050 is a long-term vision; therefore, these projects can't happen overnight, or all at once.

"It's simply impossible to raze the entire facility at once and impact hundreds of events, including the Ohio State Fair, for years. As we've worked with the consultants and spoken with our stakeholders, we know that we can work toward the end goal by making steps that are impactful for both the fair and the facility right away.

"By taking a phased approach that will make impactful changes with projected completion in 2026, our goal is that the many other elements of the long-range master plan can still happen in the years to come."

The first phase of work includes a new entry gate to replace the aging lackluster gate between the main parking lots near Historic Crew Stadium and the giant red cardinal on the north side of the grounds. The familiar gate spelling out OHIO along 11th Avenue will remain as-is.

A multi-purpose agricultural education facility will feature built-in kitchens, dining space, meeting rooms and more than 100,000 sq. ft. of multi-use convention space. During the fair, this building will combine functions of the Taste of Ohio Café and the Agriculture and Horticulture Building in partnership with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Ohio's agricultural commodity groups.

With more than 200,000 sq. ft. of temperature-controlled space, there are opportunities for year-round event rentals. The Ohio Showcase, a dual-purpose building, will feature an exhibit telling Ohio's story, and a food hall with multi-purpose dining and event space and incubator kitchens. The focal point of the building will be a glass "jewel box" featuring large historic artifacts, while the Town Square will feature food, family-friendly rest areas and children's activities.

Ohio Expo Center & State Fair rendering

The project will include vital underground infrastructure work to improve utilities and create more flexible outdoor space. In addition, a defined navigational pathway through the grounds, with a different material that will help with overall flow through the facility, will direct visitors toward the new buildings, the new Town Square and Natural Resources Park.

According to Shoults, minimizing the impact of construction on the events and visitors will be crucial.

"We host monthly virtual updates with staff, the architect and construction team to provide design and schedule updates to stakeholders. In addition, the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair staff is working closely with Turner Construction to create strategic calendars and six-week lookaheads to ensure disruption to events is as minimal as possible.

"Although there are a few blackouts during our largest events, including the Ohio State Fair, we are working with Turner to ensure construction can continue within construction fencing for the buildings, in limited areas during the underground infrastructure work, with laydown areas strategically placed out of the way of event goers."

Regarding the two-year fair renovations, as a part of the construction process, several buildings must be demolished, two of which are used during the fair and will result in displacement of events and activities.

"As a result, we have been working closely with partners both directly and indirectly impacted by construction changes. Some key attractions, such as the Taste of Ohio Pavilion, are being temporarily relocated, as well as long-time food vendors, attractions and activities, and new navigational patterns and wayfinding are being added to help fairgoers adjust to the changes in the event during the period of construction.

According to Anne Yeager, communications chief of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, demolition began in fall 2023, with the first phase of projects slated to be completed in 2026. The initial phases of the project total $260 million.

"This is an innovative, groundbreaking project that will conquer necessary improvements, like outdated underground infrastructure, while also creating breathtaking new experiences and functional buildings that will serve hundreds of events in the future," said Shoults. "It is very exciting to see this vision come to life. Although visitors will experience changes during construction in 2024 and 2025, we know they will love the beauty and function of the facility in 2026."

Prior to any of the structures being demolished, the required materials must be abated.

"Turner receives an ‘all clear notice' from Resource International once the abatement phase is completed," Shoults said. "Turner's trade partner, Loewendick, is utilizing two excavators with various attachments to carefully bring the structures down. Once the structures are demoed to the slab on grade, the excavators are used to sort through the materials."

The various building products are separated from each other (metals, wood, insulation, etc.) and then hauled off site. Then, the building's concrete slab and foundations are removed and transported. Daily, the operation has two to seven trucks circulating to and from site, hauling off the demoed building materials.

"Generally, our demo crew consists of three workers — two equipment operators in the excavators/skid loader and one site coordinator managing the trucks and the logistics of the operation," said Todd Heitkamp, superintendent of Turner Construction Company.

Photo courtesy of Ohio Expo Center & State Fair

Demolition is due to be completed in May, according to Michael Kray III, senior project manager for Turner Construction.

"Any hazardous materials are taken to a dump site, which is specifically designated to receive them. Concrete and steel are taken to be potentially crushed or recycled, while remaining materials are taken to a landfill."

Kray said as crews start performing underground utilities work, the biggest challenge will be locating existing utilities which are unknown from previous buildings on the site, or those which are not installed in the locations provided on previous as-built drawings. Site work will include sanitary, storm, water, electrical and technology.

"We are on an existing site with asphalt paving in most areas. We will not remove any asphalt that is not required, so we do not anticipate Columbus weather impacting us as much as we would on a greenfield/new building site," he said. "We will be protecting all existing storm basins from silt and run-off in the local areas where work is being performed."

Shoults said while the renovation won't happen overnight, it will be worth the wait.

"This is the largest project in the history of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair. These historic investments into the facility will benefit the year-round event venue to attract and maintain events and enhance the experience at the Ohio State Fair. Yes, it's a construction project, but it's so much more. It's a vision for the future." CEG

