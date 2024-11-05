List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ohio Gov. Announces Millions for Local Bridge Improvements

    Gov. DeWine and ODOT Director Boratyn revealed a $12 million investment for local bridge improvements in Ohio. The Municipal Bridge Program will fund replacements and repairs for eight projects in seven communities, aiding in maintaining safe transportation infrastructure across the state's 1,500 eligible bridges. Applications were reviewed by a committee, with up to 95% of project costs covered.

    Tue November 05, 2024 - Midwest Edition #23
    Ohio Department of Transportation


    Photo courtesy of ODOT
      (Photo courtesy of ODOT)   (ODOT graphic)

    Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Pamela Boratyn announced Oct. 24 more than $12 million is being invested to aid communities with fixing or replacing aging bridges on local roads.

    ODOT's Municipal Bridge Program, an annual grant for local municipalities to apply for to pay for projects on bridges under their jurisdiction, is awarding $12.4 million to eight projects in seven communities. The projects include full replacements of four bridges and repairs on four others.

    "Bridges are a vital part of our transportation infrastructure, but the cost of maintenance and repair is often more than local jurisdictions can afford. This program provides the funding assistance our local communities need to keep their bridges safe and in good condition," said DeWine.

    There are nearly 1,500 eligible bridges in the state of Ohio that are owned by a municipality and meet the federal definition of a bridge.

    To be eligible for the program, bridges must:

    • Be owned by a city, village, metro park or regional transit authority;
    • Be open to vehicular traffic (unless the bridge was closed due to safety concerns within the last five years);
    • Be defined as "poor" to qualify for replacement or demolition; and
    • Be defined as "fair" to qualify for rehabilitation projects.

    Applications for funding were accepted starting July 1 and ending Aug. 15. These funding requests were reviewed by a multi-disciplinary committee with a background in funding and program management and bridge analysis. In addition to the written application, each applicant was invited to present their application before the selection committee.

    The program may cover up to 95 percent of eligible project costs.

    "Bridges owned by local communities make up the majority of the bridges in our state. The people of Ohio do not care who owns and maintains these bridges, they just want to know that they are safe to cross. This program helps ensure they are," Boratyn said.

    Overall, Ohio has the third largest bridge inventory in the nation, trailing only Texas and Illinois.

    ODOT graphic




