List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Ohio Gov. Announces Support for Local Major Bridge Projects

    Tue February 27, 2024 - Midwest Edition #5
    Ohio Department of Transportation


    Image courtesy of ODOT
      (Image courtesy of ODOT ) Nearly $59.5 million will be awarded to support 17 bridge projects in 12 counties as part of ODOT’s Local Major Bridge Program.   (Photo courtesy of ODOT )

    Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks announced Feb. 7 that more than 12 major local bridge projects will receive funding to support rehabilitation and replacement work.

    Nearly $59.5 million will be awarded to support 17 bridge projects in 12 counties as part of ODOT's Local Major Bridge Program. In 2022, DeWine expanded the definition of a "local major bridge," which more than quadrupled the number of bridges that qualify for the program. In this round, 11 newly eligible bridges are receiving funding.

    Photo courtesy of ODOT

    "We expanded this program to make an impact on more communities," said DeWine. "With these funding awards, we're helping local communities invest in the upkeep or replacement of bridges to ensure that those who cross them are safe."

    Projects include lift bridge updates; deck replacements; new lighting and fencing; new bridge design; road resurfacing; sidewalks; and mechanical and electrical system repairs.

    "Governor DeWine's commitment to supporting infrastructure projects allows ODOT to further help our local government partners address critical bridge needs and enhance the overall safety and accessibility of their communities," said Marchbanks.

    To qualify for the program, the bridge must be a moveable/lift bridge or a bridge having a deck area greater than 15,000 sq. ft. ODOT will fund up to 80 percent of eligible costs for all phases of the projects receiving awards. There is a maximum project cap of $20,000,000.

    Last year, DeWine announced $28 million in funding from ODOT's Municipal Bridge Program to support local projects to repair, replace or demolish two dozen smaller bridges in Ohio.




    Today's top stories

    Akron's $215M NSIT Sewer Project Under Way

    DelDOT, Wagman Look to Unclog Bottlenecks

    Bobcat Announces Lineup of New Products

    ABC Announces 2024 Top-Performing U.S. Construction Contractors

    Even Construction Companies at Risk of Damage Caused By Deepfakes

    New Storm Sewers, Upgraded Water Mains, Sanitary Sewers to Alleviate Flooding

    Rehab Project Set to Begin On Norwood Lateral in Mid-March

    Ohio Turnpike Commission OKs $254M Budget for Projects in 2024



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure Ohio Ohio Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA