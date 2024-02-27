Image courtesy of ODOT

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks announced Feb. 7 that more than 12 major local bridge projects will receive funding to support rehabilitation and replacement work.

Nearly $59.5 million will be awarded to support 17 bridge projects in 12 counties as part of ODOT's Local Major Bridge Program. In 2022, DeWine expanded the definition of a "local major bridge," which more than quadrupled the number of bridges that qualify for the program. In this round, 11 newly eligible bridges are receiving funding.

Photo courtesy of ODOT

"We expanded this program to make an impact on more communities," said DeWine. "With these funding awards, we're helping local communities invest in the upkeep or replacement of bridges to ensure that those who cross them are safe."

Projects include lift bridge updates; deck replacements; new lighting and fencing; new bridge design; road resurfacing; sidewalks; and mechanical and electrical system repairs.

"Governor DeWine's commitment to supporting infrastructure projects allows ODOT to further help our local government partners address critical bridge needs and enhance the overall safety and accessibility of their communities," said Marchbanks.

To qualify for the program, the bridge must be a moveable/lift bridge or a bridge having a deck area greater than 15,000 sq. ft. ODOT will fund up to 80 percent of eligible costs for all phases of the projects receiving awards. There is a maximum project cap of $20,000,000.

Last year, DeWine announced $28 million in funding from ODOT's Municipal Bridge Program to support local projects to repair, replace or demolish two dozen smaller bridges in Ohio.

