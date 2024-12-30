Ohio issued $86.1 million in state grants for cleaning up and redeveloping 81 hazardous brownfield sites, aiming to revitalize neighborhoods and attract economic development. Projects include historic building renovations, affordable housing, public recreation, and a new medical campus.

Ohio BUILDS graphic

Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced Dec. 4 $86.1 million in state support to help clean up and redevelop 81 hazardous brownfield sites in 46 counties.

The Ohio Department of Development is awarding the funding through the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, which was created by the DeWine-Husted Administration in 2021. This announcement includes approximately $82.1 million for 65 cleanup/remediation projects and $4 million for 16 assessment projects.

Since the launch of the program, the Department of Development has awarded $636 million to support 626 projects in 86 counties.

Funds awarded will help assess and clean up industrial, commercial and institutional brownfield sites that are abandoned, idled or underutilized due to a known or potential release of hazardous substances or petroleum. Following site remediation, properties can be redeveloped to revitalize neighborhoods and attract new economic development.

The Ohio General Assembly is funding the program through the current operating budget. Ohio's 88 counties were each eligible for at least $1 million in funding, with the remaining funds awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

New projects receiving awards include:

Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corp — The Centennial $10,000,000 Cleanup and Remediation

This project involves asbestos removal, lead-based paint remediation and soil gas mitigation at the historic Centennial Building in downtown Cleveland. Plans include adaptive reuse of the 1.4 million-sq.-ft. property into workforce housing, offices and retail spaces. The project will create 350 permanent jobs and support more than 3,200 construction jobs.

Delaware County Land Reutilization Corporation — 50 Channing Street Redevelopment $921,438 Cleanup and Remediation

This project involves asbestos abatement, lead paint removal and demolition of three structures at the former Delaware County Engineers' property. The site will be redeveloped into 44 affordable rental apartments and eight single-family homes with sustainable features and public utilities installed. The project will enhance community housing options and create new recreational spaces.

Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation — West Fork Incinerator $5,052,818 Cleanup and Remediation

This project involves the demolition and abatement of a decommissioned incinerator with significant asbestos, lead-based paint and hazardous materials contamination. The site will be redeveloped as part of the Mill Creek Greenway, supporting Cincinnati's CROWN master plan for a more than 100-mi. multi-use trail network. The redevelopment will enhance access to recreation and transportation for nearby communities.

Southeastern Ohio Port Authority (Washington County) Belpre Medical Campus — Toll Compaction Demolition — $1,594,764 Cleanup and Remediation

This project involves the demolition and removal of a 74,592-sq.-ft. industrial building, along with the remediation of stained soils in accordance with Voluntary Action Program standards. The property, historically used for manufacturing and chemical storage, will be transformed into a women's and children's hospital, housing pediatric and obstetric services. The redevelopment will create 50 new jobs and retain 200 existing positions.

The Brownfield Remediation Program is part of the Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which focuses on supporting targeted solutions that impact quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment and the demolition of blighted buildings.

