Ken Taylor, president of Ohio Machinery Co., was awarded the 2023 Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award at a special ceremony on June 7 at Landerhaven, sponsored by the Values-in-Action Foundation.

"I am grateful to receive this award," said Taylor. "To be honored for this fundamental quality reflects appreciation for what kindness means to those around us. I believe kindness comes back full circle, both personally and professionally. I continually strive to inspire others to be the best — be good, do good and apply these values in everything you do."

The Values-in-Action Foundation annually recognizes local, national and international community leaders, businesses and outstanding educators for promoting kindness, care and respect to students and adults for a better society.

"Ken Taylor is a unique CEO who leads with heart and runs his family enterprise with ‘employees' as extended family. He follows in the method of leadership exemplified by the late Aaron Feuerstein, CEO of Malden Mills, who paid his 3,500 textile mill employees full wages and benefits after a devastating fire in 1995 that destroyed most of the mill. And that is why we at the Values-in-Action Foundation are thrilled to recognize Ken Taylor and Ohio CAT with our Malden Mills Corporate Kindness Award," said Stuart Muszynski, president and CEO of Values-in-Action Foundation.

Taylor is the third generation of his family to lead Ohio Machinery Co. He carries on his family's business legacy as well as the Taylor family tradition of philanthropy. The company has a continuing legacy of charitable giving and supporting education, professional sports and entertainment and local community development across Ohio. Through strategic financial gifts, equipment donations and the creation of academic scholarships, the company provides support to form pathways that help shape the future, fostering a richer quality of life for all.

"The spirit of kindness and generosity is an example I want to set for my family and my employees, and is a tenet of our business," said Taylor. "Giving truly helps communities transform, and it impacts people and their futures in the communities we serve."

