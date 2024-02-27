List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Ohio Turnpike Commission OKs $254M Budget for Projects in 2024

    Tue February 27, 2024 - Midwest Edition #5
    Ohio Turnpike


    The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has a budget of about $254 million for capital improvement projects across the 241-mi. toll road.
    Photo courtesy of Ohio Turnpike
    The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has a budget of about $254 million for capital improvement projects across the 241-mi. toll road.

    This year, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has a budget of about $254 million for capital improvement projects across the 241-mi. toll road. This includes nearly $238 million for projects beginning in 2024 and completing prior year projects. About $16.4 million remains in uncommitted funds for unforeseen expenditures in 2024.

    More than $162 million of the 2024 capital plan is allocated for roadway and bridge projects. Nearly 142 lane mi. of pavement will be resurfaced, the pavement at a toll plaza interchange will be reconstructed, and an extensive amount of work will be performed on 26 bridges.

    The 2024 projects include:

    • Completing pavement replacement and the removal of the old Westgate Toll Plaza (milepost 2) and the continuation of the pavement resurfacing (milepost 14 to 27) in Williams County;
    • Interchange pavement reconstruction at Toll Plaza 34 (State Route 108/Wauseon) and work on overhead bridges in Fulton County (Township Road 3, Township Road 12-1, Township Road 17 and Township Road 22);
    • Mainline resurfacing (milepost 51 to 55 and milepost 64 to 74) with a bridge deck overlay (state Route 420) in Wood County;
    • Bridge deck replacements in Sandusky County (Wagoneer Road, Fought Road, Shannon Road, Carley Road, Copp Road and Northwest/Southwest Road);
    • Bridge deck replacements in Erie County (State Route 269, Deyo Road, Skadden Road/State Route 99 and State Route 13);
    • Bridge deck replacements in Lorain County (ramp bridge at Lorain Road interchange, Lorain Road and Bagley Road);
    • Continuation of the bridge replacement over Tinker's Creek (milepost 185.6) in Summit and Portage counties, and bridge work in Portage County (State Route 43, State Route 88, Bryant Road and North Main St.); and
    • Mainline resurfacing (milepost 230 to 236), replacing the Boardman Canfield/U.S. Route 224 bridge over the Ohio Turnpike, and the completion of pavement work at Eastgate Toll Plaza (milepost 239) in Mahoning County.

    In addition, the planned 2024 capital expenditures include the completion of the toll collection system (TCS) modernization program and the design, furnishing and installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) cameras and sign boards along the Ohio Turnpike's mainline.




