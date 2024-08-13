List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    OhioHealth Plans to Expand Dublin Methodist Hospital

    OhioHealth is set to expand Dublin Methodist Hospital in the largest expansion plan since its opening in 2008. The project will increase inpatient and critical care capacity, creating 200 new permanent clinical jobs and hundreds of construction jobs. The expansion aims to enhance patient care and meet community needs, potentially achieving Level III Trauma Center status by 2025. Construction is set to begin in winter 2026, with completion expected by early 2030.

    Tue August 13, 2024 - Midwest Edition #17
    OhioHealth


    The project is the largest planned expansion of Dublin Methodist Hospital since it opened in 2008.
    OhioHealth rendering
    The project is the largest planned expansion of Dublin Methodist Hospital since it opened in 2008.
    OhioHealth announced July 16 its plan to launch an expansion of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital. The project is the largest planned expansion of Dublin Methodist Hospital since it opened in 2008. It will increase the hospital's inpatient and critical care capacity, which will create 200 permanent clinical jobs as well as hundreds of construction jobs.

    "We are extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to expand our hospital and provide even more exceptional care within," said Cherie Smith, president of OhioHealth's Dublin Methodist and Grady Memorial hospitals. "The team at Dublin Methodist has an amazing reputation and we want to create even more space for them to provide exceptional care for our patients."

    Dublin Methodist currently has 92 acute care beds. The project is currently in the planning phases and will be designed to increase the size of the hospital's first and second floors; add patient beds and services; and allow for future growth. The expansion will add significant square footage to the hospital and renovate a portion of the existing space. The investment in the project will be funded through philanthropic and community support and capital investment.

    This project will add a variety of services to meet current and future needs of the community as well as support the hospital's goal of achieving Level III Trauma Center status with the American College of Surgeons. If approved in 2025, Dublin Methodist will be the only Level III Trauma Center in the northwest region of central Ohio.

    Construction is expected to begin in winter 2026 and with anticipated completion by early 2030.

    OhioHealth rendering




