In an effort to enhance transportation around the Akron Beltway, crews in Summit County, Ohio, are overseeing the pavement reconstruction of portions of I-76, I-77 and SR 8, as well as construction of two new flyover ramps at the Central Interchange. The $161 million dollar project is the largest ever for the Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) District 4.

"This project will dramatically improve pavement and safety conditions throughout these routes, providing a much smoother ride for the motorists of northeast Ohio for many years to come," said Ray Marsch, ODOT District 4 public information officer.

"The new ramps are from I-76 eastbound to SR 8 northbound [which opened last fall], and the ramp from I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound. These ramps provide a greater turn radius than before and allow vehicles to travel at an improved speed."

More than 100,000 vehicles drive across the Akron Beltway each day, with typical interruptions to traffic flow during construction.

"I-77 southbound between SR 8 and U.S. 224 is reduced to two lanes," said Marsch. "Closed through late fall 2024 is the ramp from I-77 south to I-277 west, as well as the ramp from I-76/U.S. 224 eastbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound."

Other closures include, but are not limited to, the ramp from South Street to I-76 eastbound and the ramp from I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound to I-76 eastbound/I-77 southbound.

Ruhlin/Shelly and Sands Joint Venture is the prime contractor on the project, which began in 2021 and should be completed late next year. According to ODOT engineer Raymond Fridley, project manager, the undertaking required a great deal of planning.

"A lot of preparation, thoughtfulness and communication is required to successfully implement more than 25 different phases of traffic in a safe manner for both the workers and traveling public."

Crews will be opening the new I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound ramp in November. Tasks remaining for workers include pavement replacement of I-77 southbound/I-76 eastbound from Vernon Odom Boulevard to Princeton Street, along with full roadway reconstruction of I-77 southbound between SR 8 and U.S. 224.

Fridley said performing pavement replacement involves milling off variable depth asphalt overlays that exist on top of the existing concrete pavement, breaking up and removing concrete pavement (typically 10-in. thickness), placing aggregate base and laying asphalt base, intermediate course of asphalt and surface course of asphalt.

Currently, crews are resurfacing I-77 southbound/ I-76 eastbound between Vernon Odom Boulevard and Princeton Street, as well as I-77 southbound between SR 8 and U.S. 224.

Teams are actively working on building the new ramp from I-76 westbound to I-77 southbound.

To complete the project, roughly 65 lane mi. of asphalt are being placed. Fridley said site work and excavation have involved pouring more than 39,000 cu. yds. of concrete and placing 121,000 tons of 304 stone.

Fortunately for crew members, outdoor conditions have worked in their favor.

"The mild winters the past two years have been beneficial to the project. It allowed workers to install drainage throughout the winters and keep moving forward with bridge replacements. The work is currently on schedule."

Heavy equipment being used on the project includes several 336 excavators or similar; D7 bulldozers or similar; Moxy trucks; finish graders; cement stabilization reclaimers; and concrete pump trucks.

Fridley said it's extremely rewarding to be able to improve travel conditions for countless drivers, once the Interstate 76/Interstate77/SR 8 Akron Beltway improvements are complete.

"It will be quite fulfilling. The existing roadway needs to be replaced, as it's at the end of its useful life. The traveling public and residents will have a smooth ride throughout the Akron Beltway for years to come." CEG

