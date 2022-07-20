(L-R): Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, welcomed U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson as he toured the facility in Monroe, Ohio. Also pictured are Jason Templeton, vice president of Company Wrench, and Brad Burbage, service manager. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.)

Company Wrench hosted United States Congressman Warren Davidson (Ohio's 8th District) at its Monroe, Ohio, facility on June 28. Davidson's district includes Hamilton, Fairfield, Middletown, Springfield, Eaton, Greenville, Piqua and Troy.

The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) helped coordinate the tour of the facility to emphasize the importance of equipment dealers in the U.S. economy. The tour started with a brief explanation of Company Wrench's history, and then highlighted several pieces of equipment it sells and services.

"Company Wrench was honored to host Congressman Davidson at our Monroe facility," said Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench. "We are encouraged to hear about his efforts to invest in the future of Ohio's economy."

After the tour, Davidson spoke to Company Wrench employees about the current state of the economy, his political origins and the Right to Repair bill. He also asked multiple questions about how he could help equipment dealers, like Company Wrench, to support the continued growth of Ohio's infrastructure.

"We appreciate Congressman Davidson taking the time to answer all of our questions," Gabbard said. "We're grateful that AED helped coordinate this tour and look forward to similar meetings in the future."

For more information, visit companywrench.com and aednet.org.

