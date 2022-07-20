List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ohio's Davidson Visits Company Wrench

Wed July 20, 2022 - Midwest Edition #15
Company Wrench


(L-R): Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, welcomed U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson as he toured the facility in Monroe, Ohio. Also pictured are Jason Templeton, vice president of Company Wrench, and Brad Burbage, service manager. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.)
(L-R): Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, welcomed U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson as he toured the facility in Monroe, Ohio. Also pictured are Jason Templeton, vice president of Company Wrench, and Brad Burbage, service manager. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.)
(L-R): Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, welcomed U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson as he toured the facility in Monroe, Ohio. Also pictured are Jason Templeton, vice president of Company Wrench, and Brad Burbage, service manager. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.) The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) helped coordinate the tour of the facility to emphasize the importance of equipment dealers in the U.S. economy. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.) Company Wrench hosted United States Congressman Warren Davidson (Ohio’s 8th District) at its Monroe, Ohio, facility on June 28. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.) (L-R): Jason Templeton, vice president of Company Wrench; U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson; and Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench, discuss how the Congressman could help equipment dealers, like Company Wrench, by supporting the continued growth of Ohio’s infrastructure. (Photo courtesy of Company Wrench.)

Company Wrench hosted United States Congressman Warren Davidson (Ohio's 8th District) at its Monroe, Ohio, facility on June 28. Davidson's district includes Hamilton, Fairfield, Middletown, Springfield, Eaton, Greenville, Piqua and Troy.

The Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) helped coordinate the tour of the facility to emphasize the importance of equipment dealers in the U.S. economy. The tour started with a brief explanation of Company Wrench's history, and then highlighted several pieces of equipment it sells and services.

"Company Wrench was honored to host Congressman Davidson at our Monroe facility," said Cam Gabbard, president of Company Wrench. "We are encouraged to hear about his efforts to invest in the future of Ohio's economy."

After the tour, Davidson spoke to Company Wrench employees about the current state of the economy, his political origins and the Right to Repair bill. He also asked multiple questions about how he could help equipment dealers, like Company Wrench, to support the continued growth of Ohio's infrastructure.

"We appreciate Congressman Davidson taking the time to answer all of our questions," Gabbard said. "We're grateful that AED helped coordinate this tour and look forward to similar meetings in the future."

For more information, visit companywrench.com and aednet.org.




Today's top stories

Lock, Dam Construction Progresses in Kentucky

VIDEO: Cat Generator Lifted Above Beacon Hill With Helicopter

Branch Civil-Flatiron Leads Challenging Reversible HOT Lanes Extension Project

VIDEO: Next-Generation Doosan Crawler Excavators Now Available

Precasteel Makes Maiden Voyage at LaGuardia Airport

Illinois Tollway Awards More Than $223M in June Contracts

Deteriorating Maine Bridge Will Not Be Replaced for at Least Two More Years

USACE Awards $1.068B of New Soo Lock Phase 3 Contract



 

Read more about...

AED (Associated Equipment Distributors) Business News Company Wrench Government






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA