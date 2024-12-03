The Oklahoma City Council approved plans for a new $42M animal shelter to replace the existing one. The facility will prioritize animal care, community access, and staff functionality, featuring separate wings for cats and dogs, improved capacity, outdoor play areas, and a focus on hygiene. Construction to begin in 2025, with two phases planned.

Photo courtesy of the city of Oklahoma City A rendering of the planned new animal shelter in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma City Council on Nov. 19, 2024, approved the final plans for a new, more modern animal shelter, KFOR.com reported.

The 69,602-sq.-ft. facility will replace OKC Animal Welfare's existing building.

"Our goal is to create a space that prioritizes animal care, community access and staff functionality," Animal Welfare Division Superintendent Jon Gary told KFOR.

The facility will be built on the northern edge of the current property at SE 29th Street between East Grand Boulevard and South Bryant Avenue.

The city said the new shelter should improve safety and hygiene. There will be four entrances for services like adoption, intake, training and clinics.

Photo courtesy of the city of Oklahoma City

The new building will increase capacity for dogs from 246 to 546 and for cats from 210 to 317. There will be separate wings for cats and dogs to create quieter, more peaceful spaces. Durable, sanitary and low-maintenance materials will be used, with each kennel including a window for natural light.

The plans include outdoor play areas with artificial turf, a training room and meeting spaces for events and educational opportunities.

"This facility will improve our ability to shelter and care for animals in our community and ultimately help more animals find their forever homes," Gary told KFOR.

"The new shelter is designed to improve animal welfare and provide a better experience for animals, visitors and staff," Program Manager David Todd said. "The final plans reflect a thoughtful design that not only considers the wellness and comfort of the animals but provides a welcoming experience for residents."

There will be two phases of construction, with work slated to start in 2025. Todd Edmonds, a principal with HSE Architects, told The Journal Record that a contract likely will be awarded in January.

The first phase includes the main shelter building, while phase two adds a 2,800-sq.-ft. barn, pasture, parking and removal of the old facility once operations switch over.

