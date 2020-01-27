Kenneth K. Wert

An Oklahoma construction executive has been elected 2020 chairman of the board of directors of TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit based in Washington, D.C.

Kenneth K. Wert, chairman of Haskell Lemon Construction Co., joined the TRIP board of directors in 2012 and was appointed to its executive committee in 2016. Founded in 1948, Haskell Lemon Construction Co. is a third generation family owned and operated business working exclusively in the state of Oklahoma. Wert's father, Peter K. Wert, has served on the TRIP board of directors since 1990.

"For three decades Haskell Lemon Construction has strongly supported TRIP's efforts to increase public awareness of the need to invest in America's surface transportation system and I look forward to leading this fine organization," Wert said. "TRIP's efforts to inform the public and lawmakers about the critical issues facing America's transportation system are more important than ever as lawmakers debate federal surface transportation funding in the nation's capital; improving America's surface transportation system impacts our lives every day by increasing our safety, mobility and accessibility, here in Oklahoma, and throughout the country," he added.

In addition to his service as a TRIP director, Wert has served as an executive board member of the AGC of America and is active on a number of its committees. He also is a past president of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors and is a founding member of the Transportation Revenue Used Strictly for Transportation (TRUST), where he serves on the board of directors.

TRIP also elected the following individuals as officers for 2020:

Thomas Chizmadia, senior vice president government affairs and communications, Lehigh Hanson Inc , Irving, Texas, was elected president;

, Irving, Texas, was elected president; Robert Leonetti, president, CCA Civil Inc , Morristown, N.J., was elected first vice president;

, Morristown, N.J., was elected first vice president; Donn Diederich, executive vice president, Industrial Builders Inc , Fargo, N.D., was elected second vice president;

, Fargo, N.D., was elected second vice president; Michael Anderson, Horsham, Pa., was re-elected secretary-treasurer.

TRIP also elected the following individuals to three year terms on its board of directors:

Katie Rezin, VP of Public Affairs, ALM Holding Company , Madison, Wis.;

, Madison, Wis.; Michael Sakata, president, Maryland Transportation Builders and Materials Association, Glen Burnie, Md.

For more information, visit tripnet.org.