List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Oklahoma City Demolishing Former Arena to Make Room for New One

    Oklahoma City plans to demolish the former Cox Convention Center to make room for a new $900 million arena for the Thunder NBA team. Demolition set to start in March 2024, with new arena expected by summer 2028 following extensive planning and design approvals.

    Mon December 02, 2024 - West Edition #24
    CEG Staff


    The soon-to-be-demolished home of Prairie Surf Studios, originally known as the Cox Convention Center.
    Photo by Quintinsoloviev (talk | contribs) via Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
    The soon-to-be-demolished home of Prairie Surf Studios, originally known as the Cox Convention Center.

    A new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team costing about $900 million is set for Oklahoma City in the years ahead, but major demolition is required first.

    Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, Prairie Surf Studios will move out of the old Cox Convention Center, with demolition set to begin in March in preparation for the new arena. The building, which has stood between Sheridan and Reno arenas since 1972, will be demolished over six to nine months, News9 reported.

    "That demolition is not going to happen overnight," David Todd, the program manager for the arena project, told News9.

    "It's not going to be explosions," David Todd, the program manager for the arena project, told koco.com. "It will be a traditional mechanical demolition. There is going to be some issues in there just because of the nature of demolition. But also, the size of the building. It's a million square feet in there. There is a lot of underground in there because of the garage."

    Todd said the demolition process will require some short street closures. In addition, part of Sheridan Avenue will close temporarily to allow crews to remove the sky bridge connecting the convention center to the Wyndham Garden Hotel, Todd said.

    Construction on the new $900 million arena will begin once demolition is complete. The new arena is estimated to open in the summer of 2028, according to News9.

    The Oklahoma City Council approved contracts with MANICA Architecture of Kansas City, Kan., as the design architect and TVS Architecture and Interior Design of Atlanta as the architect of record in October to design the new arena. The firms will work on plans during demolition to avoid construction delays.

    Oklahoma City voters approved a penny sales tax in December 2023 to build a new, publicly owned arena. The building is expected to be at least 750,000 sq. ft., according to an Oklahoma City Council press release.

    A demolition contractor hasn't been hired yet.




    Today's top stories

    Progress Continues On $250M Columbus LOT Project

    Work Continues On Largest Project in NYSDOT History

    OSHA Puts PPE for Women, Hard Hats On Its Radar

    Case Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader for Iconic Presence On Job Site

    Consider These Comfort, Performance Features When Selecting Your Next Compact Track Loader

    Aerospace Hub Construction Starts

    VIDEO: PennDOT to Make $50M Upgrade to U.S. 119, Plans to Replace Old Bridge in Fayette County

    Ohio University Announces Investment From Kokosing



     

    Read more about...

    Demolition Oklahoma Sports