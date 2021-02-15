LeeBoy engineers have added a few bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver that pay homage to the Raised on Blacktop crowd

For those born, or pulled, into the business, the fast-paced life of paving often "feels like you're going into battle." Now, these road warriors have their own rallying cry.

Matt Stanley created Raised on Blacktop as a way to tap into the pride and passion of others like him. As with any true movement, Raised on Blacktop has no shortage of merchandise to help promote its cause. The online store features shirts, hats, decals, kids clothing and more. And now it will be adding the biggest (and most expensive) promotional item to date — a special edition Raised on Blacktop paver from LeeBoy.

LeeBoy engineers have added a few bells and whistles to the standard 8520B heavy-commercial asphalt paver that pay homage to the Raised on Blacktop crowd including:

An exclusive gray paint scheme

Red operators' seats embroidered with the Raised on Blacktop logo

Stylized Raised on Blacktop decal

Carbon-fiber embellished wing decal

A larger American flag decal

A weather-proof ticket/phone box

Various shovel/rake carrier options

Engraved serialized badge

An optional custom lighting package

For more information, visit LeeBoy.com/RaisedOnBlacktop8520.

