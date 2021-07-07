Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Omaha National Airport's Entrance Upgrade Under Way

Wed July 07, 2021 - Midwest Edition #14
Associated Press


(Omaha Airport Authority photo)
(Omaha Airport Authority photo)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Work has begun on nearly $30 million in renovation projects that will change the entrance to Omaha's Eppley Airfield and upgrade one of the national airport's garages.

The entrance to the airport terminal will be moved about a quarter mile south, toward downtown along Abbott Drive, the Omaha World-Herald reported, under a project estimated at $20.8 million. The change comes following several studies in recent years showing the need for a longer and wider entrance that will give drivers more time to make maneuvering decisions.

The $8.3 million in improvements to the airport's south garage will include construction of an express ramp to provide access to premier parking and provide wider parking stalls.

Both projects include new signs, lights and landscaping.

Construction began June 16 and is slated to be finished by late 2022. Both the terminal and south garage will be open during construction, although drivers may encounter occasional minor detours or closures.

Most of the funding for the projects will come from Omaha Airport Authority revenues, but the terminal entrance project is getting a $12 million boost in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.




Today's top stories

UPDATE: With Demolition of Florida Condo Building Complete, Investigators Hunt for Answers

Graham Construction Takes On Nebraska's Fremont Southeast Beltway

George Harms Construction Leads Jersey's 'River Draw' Initial Construction Phase

Cat M320 Wheeled Excavator Offers More Swing Torque, Longer Wheelbase, Extended Service Intervals

Epiroc M-Series DTH Hammers Designed for Maximum Drill Speed, Productivity on SmartROC D65 Machines

VIDEO: Klein Recycling Takes On Scrap World With Atlas

ALL Crane Adds 18 New Grove RTs to Fleet

Tsurumi Integral to Illinois Pond Overhaul



 

Read more about...

Airport Construction Nebraska






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo