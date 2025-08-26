Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company had a standout 2025, expanding with new branches and product lines. Employee dedication and strategic leadership are propelling the 68-year-old company forward in the heavy equipment industry, focused on modernization and customer-first values.

CEG photo (L-R) are Ray Culp, service director; Jeff Clarke, president; Troy von Holdt, sales director; and Jessica Vickers, vice president, finance and control.

Hayden-Murphy Equipment Company counts 2025 as a defining year, marked by major growth, strategic transformation and the continued dedication of the people who make the business thrive.

From opening its new Elk River, Minn., branch to celebrating the one-year anniversary of the addition of three major product lines — Hyundai, BOMAG and Behnke — Hayden-Murphy has made bold moves in the past year to strengthen its position in the heavy equipment industry.

At the center of this momentum are the employees — a team deeply rooted in the company's legacy but fully committed to its future. Several team members are celebrating major work anniversaries this year, including Joel Doherty, crane sales manager and Jim Peka, field service foreman (both 13 years); Phil Laumann, road equipment sales manager (six years); and Becca Urness, service coordinator (four years).

Completing their first year at the company are Ray Culp, recently promoted to service director; Dustin Unruh, branch manager (Elk River); and Troy von Holdt, recently promoted to sales director. Together, these three have more than 50 years of combined experience taking care of customers at a high level.

An additional significant internal milestone was the promotion of Jessica Vickers to vice president, finance and control, effective March 2025. With more than 18 years of experience in the marine and power sports dealership industry, Vickers brings an unmatched depth of knowledge in financial systems, operational efficiency and strategic business planning. Her leadership has already proven vital in supporting Hayden-Murphy through rapid growth and structural change.

"It's a privilege to step into this role and help shape Hayden-Murphy's continued growth," said Vickers. "I'm committed to building resilient financial strategies that support long-term success, and I'm excited to collaborate with our exceptional team to drive meaningful results."

Vickers also credited the leadership of Jeff Clarke, Hayden-Murphy's president and CEO, as a major influence on the company's positive culture, describing it as "a workplace where people feel valued, empowered and motivated to succeed."

With a 68-year legacy in equipment sales and service, Hayden-Murphy is taking ambitious steps to modernize while staying true to its customer-first mission. The addition of new product lines has been paired with a strategic internal realignment — ensuring the right people are in the right places to support the growing business. The company's investment in technology and training — including Ai-based tools, telematics and OEM certifications for service technicians — is positioning the company as a forward-thinking industry leader.

As one team member put it:

"We've been working hard to align our business and our brands with the market and customers we serve. But to do that right, we must align our people — and that's exactly what this year has been about."

Now, with the groundwork laid, the team looks ahead with confidence.

"We're not in cruise control," said von Holdt. "We're building the next step — together." CEG

Today's top stories