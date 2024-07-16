List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Tue July 16, 2024 - National Edition
    MB Crusher


    Excess concrete can come from concrete waste from equipment, tools and machinery used in the construction process. As a result, piles of leftover concrete continue to mount onsite.
    Photo courtesy of MB Crusher
    Excess concrete can come from concrete waste from equipment, tools and machinery used in the construction process. As a result, piles of leftover concrete continue to mount onsite.
    Excess concrete can come from concrete waste from equipment, tools and machinery used in the construction process. As a result, piles of leftover concrete continue to mount onsite.   (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher) The MB-L160 crusher bucket can be utilized in multiple locations allowing companies to move the attachment from plant-to-plant.   (Photo courtesy of MB Crusher)

    Discover how MB Crusher is transforming excess concrete washout with innovative attachments for the construction industry. Turn hardened concrete into recycled aggregates for your next project.

    MB Crusher jaw crushers provide contractors and ready-mix plants with the capability to turn leftover concrete into another revenue source.

    Challenges With Leftover Concrete Washout

    Ready-mix concrete is a pre-mixed concrete that is manufactured in a batching plant or factory and delivered to the construction site in a ready-to-use form.

    Excess concrete can come from concrete waste from equipment, tools and machinery used in the construction process. As a result, piles of leftover concrete continue to mount onsite.

    Companies must provide a safe and proper way to clean and dispose of excess concrete known as washout. Washout ensures the excess concrete is removed and disposed of properly to prevent environmental factors such as runoff to storm drain systems. However, companies are left with limited options to deal with concrete stockpiles onsite.

    Recycle Concrete Washout Into New Aggregates for Sale

    Without an efficient concrete washout recycling system, companies are wasting money and decreasing productivity.

    MB Crusher helps contractors and ready-mix plants solve the problem of excess concrete by crushing and recycling hardened concrete onsite. Therefore, companies can use the recycled aggregate as backfill, materials for new construction projects or create an additional revenue source by selling the aggregate.

    One customer received the equivalent of two years of leftover concrete washout returned to his plant. Instead of continuing to spend lots of money on transportation and crushing services, the company purchased an MB Crusher BF 80.3 crusher bucket. The company used the BF 80.3 crusher bucket to transform their excavator into a mobile recycling center on site by crushing the leftover stockpile of concrete as recycled aggregate.

    MB Crusher attachments are easy to mobilize and fast setup on site. In fact, all MB Crusher attachments can be operated by a single person on any brand of heavy equipment, according to the company.

    Photo courtesy of MB Crusher

    The MB-L160 crusher bucket can be utilized in multiple locations allowing companies to move the attachment from plant-to-plant.

    Now, contractors and ready-mix plants can quickly and frequently crush concrete washout, as well as avoiding expensive transportation and service fees, and increasing profit margins from recycled aggregate sales.

    For more information, visit www.mbcrusher.com/us/us/

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




