On Jan. 20, 2021, the Ohio Rail Development Commission (ORDC) approved a grant in the amount of $100,000 to M&M Industries Inc. to add a rail spur at its new facility in Lordstown, Trumbull County, Ohio. M&M Industries will be investing approximately $38 million at the brownfield site and will create 106 new jobs as a result of the project.

M&M Industries Inc. is a U.S.-based plastic pail manufacturer, which was established in 1986 by Glenn Morris. M&M is a manufacturer of containers for hazardous and non-hazardous solids and liquids. The containers are used for biohazard waste, hazardous chemicals, solid waste and solid chemicals. Most containers are U.N.-certified and are made with FDA grade materials. These containers end up being used in a variety of household applications.

"On behalf of each of us at M&M I can't begin to describe our excitement and enthusiasm for working with the extraordinary people of Ohio, playing a role in the growth of Ohio, and becoming a part of the community. We can't wait to get started," said Morris, president and CEO.

Matthew Dietrich, executive director of the ORDC, said, "This is an exciting project for ORDC for multiple reasons. In partnership with Team NEO and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce, we are supporting private investment in a brownfield site in Ohio. Just a few years ago, the railroad was considering eliminating rail service on this line, so this type of investment not only helps M&M Industries, but also helps to ensure continued rail service in the area for current and future businesses."

ORDC assists Ohio companies and communities in creating and retaining jobs by preserving rail service to existing shippers and providing rail service to new customers. In addition, the ORDC funds projects to improve railroad-highway grade crossings to increase safety to the traveling public.

For more information, visit rail.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/ordc/home.

