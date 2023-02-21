Leah Horner

Leah Horner, who has worked in several high-profile transportation roles and has a long track record of public service, will join ODOT as its next assistant director of operations.

"Leah brings an incredible breadth of experience," said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. "She also knows people, how to bring them together, how to listen and how to build consensus. She believes in the power of public service and customer service and I look forward to her using her knowledge and experience to help move the agency forward."

In her most recent role, Horner worked as Gov. Kate Brown's deputy chief of staff and infrastructure director, providing counsel on public policy, high-profile initiatives and overseeing the policy advisor team. She previously served as the governor's jobs and economy policy advisor and director of regional solutions.

In her new role, she'll oversee operations at the 4,700-person agency. Operations includes more than 2,700 employees who build and maintain the state's multimodal transportation system. It also includes public transportation, policy, data and analysis and the urban mobility office tasked with delivering ODOT's Urban Mobility Strategy.

"The team at ODOT has a commitment to their work that is unparalleled," Horner said. "I am incredibly humbled to be rejoining this team and to be able to lean into operations in a way that impacts the unique transportation needs of every corner of the state."

Horner was ODOT's government relations manager from 2014 to 2018. She then served as legislative director of the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Horner, who started Feb. 15, will be one of the agency's four assistant directors. The others oversee revenue, finance and compliance, government and external relations and the office of equity and civil rights.

Horner, who lives in Tualatin, holds a master's degree in economic development and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Hawaii.

