Chris Evans, president of Portland, Ore.-based Timberlab, is leading off the 2025 Oregon Logging Conference as the keynote speaker on Feb. 20. Evans is emphasizing this year's OLC theme "Timber Builds Dreams" about the importance of the forest industry to all. His company is on the leading edge of the mass timber movement, building a new CLT plant in Millersburg, Ore. with related facilities in Philomath.

Mass timber construction represents an opportunity to develop new markets and applications for engineered high-value premium products that require trained professionals to harvest quality raw materials using the best equipment available.

That's where the Oregon Logging Conference comes in, offering educational seminars and other opportunities and of course the largest logging equipment show in the U.S.

Held Feb. 20-22, 2025, at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore., the 87th OLC offers something for everyone involved in the forest products industry supply chain and activities and fun for all ages.

Key seminars covering forest and logging issues in both Washington and Oregon include timber supply, streamside surveys and fire contracts and funding in Oregon, and new forest practices and riparian easement rules in Washington.

Top educational opportunities include a four-hour First Aid/CPR certification class and a a two-hour Basic Fire School Certification. Both classes are limited and require paid OLC registration.

For more information, visit oregonloggingconference.com

