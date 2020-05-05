--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Oregon Logging Conference Application Deadline Extended

Tue May 05, 2020 - West Edition #10
Oregon Logging Conference


The original April 1, 2020 deadline has been extended to May 15, 2020 for submitting a scholarship application to the Oregon Logging Conference Foundation (OLCF). The five-page application must be completed and returned to the OLCF office in Eugene, Ore. (mailing address is P.O. Box 10669, Eugene, Ore. 97440)

The 2020-2021 college year scholarship guidelines, details and applications are available on the Oregon Logging Conference website (https://oregonloggingconference.com/events-education/olc-scholarships/). Please share this information with students that might qualify for this financial assistance.

Scholarships are available to students who are studying logging and forestry related subjects, such as forest engineering, forest management, forest operations/management, resource management, diesel mechanics, heaving equipment maintenance and operations and welding.

Previous year scholarship recipients are eligible to reapply but must submit a new application. Both two-year and four-year scholarships are available.

Scholarship applications will be reviewed by an OLCF committee and recipients selected will be notified be email in June of this year, as well as be highlighted in the July edition of OLC NEWS.

Proceeds (which totaled more than $29,000) from the recent OLCF auction held at the 82nd Annual Oregon Logging Conference in February have been added to the scholarship fund. A special thank you to all donors and bidders at this year's auction!

THE OLCF is a 501(c)3 charitable foundation which awards scholarships ranging from $750 to $3,000 annually. The scholarships are sent directly to the recipient's school for deposit into the student's account, to help cover costs of tuition and books. All donations to OLCF are tax deductible. The OLCF tax ID # is 45-5045072.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.


 

