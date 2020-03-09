Oregon Logging Conference Names Officers for 2020-2021

Back row (L-R): Milt Moran and Scott Melcher. Front row (L-R): Eric Gehrke, Craig Olson and Steve Henson.

The Oregon Logging Conference (OLC) has announced its new officers for 2020-2021. The following is a list of Oregon Logging Conference officers:

President — Scott Melcher, Melcher Logging, Sweet Home, Ore.

— Scott Melcher, Melcher Logging, Sweet Home, Ore. 1st Vice President — Craig Olson, Weyerhaeuser, Castle Rock, Wash.

— Craig Olson, Weyerhaeuser, Castle Rock, Wash. 2nd Vice President — Steve Henson, Plum Creek Deltica, St. Maries, Ida.

— Steve Henson, Plum Creek Deltica, St. Maries, Ida. 3rd Vice President — Eric Gehrke. Weyerhaeuser, Coos Bay, Ore.

— Eric Gehrke. Weyerhaeuser, Coos Bay, Ore. Treasurer — Milt Moran, Cascade Timber Consulting, Sweet Home, Ore.

The 2021 Oregon Logging Conference is the 83rd annual gathering and will take place Feb. 25 to 27, 2021 at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore. The OLC includes seminars and panel discussions on current issues impacting the logging industry, educational activities, social networking opportunities and the ability to earn Professional Logger credits.

