Oregon Logging Conference Names Officers for 2020-2021

Mon March 09, 2020 - West Edition #6
The Oregon Logging Conference (OLC) has announced its new officers for 2020-2021. The following is a list of Oregon Logging Conference officers:
The 2021 Oregon Logging Conference is the 83rd annual gathering and will take place Feb. 25 to 27, 2021 at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore. The OLC includes seminars and panel discussions on current issues impacting the logging industry, educational activities, social networking opportunities and the ability to earn Professional Logger credits.
As the details of the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference are developed, the latest information will be available on the OLC website www.oregonloggingconference.com, on Facebook [@oregonloggingconference], or by calling (541) 686-9191. And if you're not already receiving it, get on our list to receive the OLC NEWS, the monthly newsletter of the Oregon Logging Conference.