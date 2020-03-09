Oregon Logging Conference Names Officers for 2020-2021

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Oregon Logging Conference Names Officers for 2020-2021

Mon March 09, 2020 - West Edition #6
Orgeon Logging Conference


Back row (L-R): Milt Moran and Scott Melcher. Front row (L-R): Eric Gehrke, Craig Olson and Steve Henson.
Back row (L-R): Milt Moran and Scott Melcher. Front row (L-R): Eric Gehrke, Craig Olson and Steve Henson.

The Oregon Logging Conference (OLC) has announced its new officers for 2020-2021. The following is a list of Oregon Logging Conference officers:

  • President — Scott Melcher, Melcher Logging, Sweet Home, Ore.
  • 1st Vice President — Craig Olson, Weyerhaeuser, Castle Rock, Wash.
  • 2nd Vice President — Steve Henson, Plum Creek Deltica, St. Maries, Ida.
  • 3rd Vice President — Eric Gehrke. Weyerhaeuser, Coos Bay, Ore.
  • Treasurer — Milt Moran, Cascade Timber Consulting, Sweet Home, Ore.

The 2021 Oregon Logging Conference is the 83rd annual gathering and will take place Feb. 25 to 27, 2021 at the Lane Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore. The OLC includes seminars and panel discussions on current issues impacting the logging industry, educational activities, social networking opportunities and the ability to earn Professional Logger credits.

As the details of the 2021 Oregon Logging Conference are developed, the latest information will be available on the OLC website www.oregonloggingconference.com, on Facebook [@oregonloggingconference], or by calling (541) 686-9191. And if you're not already receiving it, get on our list to receive the OLC NEWS, the monthly newsletter of the Oregon Logging Conference.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Oregon Oregon Logging Conference