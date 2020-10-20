Oregon Logging Conference Raises Funds for Fire Relief

Due to the wildfires on the west coast, specifically in the state of Oregon, Scott Melcher, president of the Oregon Logging Conference, issued the following statement:

"The historic wildfires that are burning across our wonderful state have shaken our industry to the core. It will take months, possibly years, to realize the extent of the damage, estimated to be over one hundred million dollars in equipment loss alone. We believe the success of one depends on the success of another, which is why the Oregon Logging Conference has started a "fire relief fund" for loggers who suffered losses in these catastrophic fires.

"As the ‘smoke' settles, the need for resources to make Oregon's forests green again, while continuing to fill supply chain needs, will put tremendous pressure on our logging community. We know Oregonians are up to the task and we want to ensure their recovery by offering some financial relief. Our goal is to raise one million dollars in donations to assist those who were impacted by the fires. Donations are designed specifically for logging companies who suffered loss of equipment. Funds will be allocated to help defray costs of removal, repair, replacing of equipment, tools, and supplies. They will be managed by the Oregon Logging Conference.

"We are always looking to the horizon to ensure Oregon continues being a leader in the wood products industry. Our softwood lumber and plywood manufacturing dominates US production, supplying 16% of the nation's softwood lumber and 28% of its plywood. Responsible for creating over 61,000 jobs, the forest sector is the backbone of our economy, and right now it needs your help. We invite you to participate in rebuilding Oregon by making a financial contribution to our "Repair & Recovery Fire Relief Fund."

"Please issue checks payable to the Oregon Logging Conference Fire Relief Fund."

Mail to: Oregon Logging Conference Fire Relief Fund, P.O. Box 10669, Eugene, Ore. 97440

For more information, contact: Heidi Leib, heidileib@bc.com, 503/457.8527 or Rikki Wellman, firerelieffund@oregonloggingconference.com, 541/686.9191 or 541/954.2477.

