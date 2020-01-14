--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Oregon's 82nd Logging Conference Fast Approaching

Tue January 14, 2020 - West Edition #2
CEG


In 2019, elementary school students visited OLC to learn about the forestry industry. (Mary Bullwinkel photo)
In 2019, elementary school students visited OLC to learn about the forestry industry. (Mary Bullwinkel photo)
Many hands-on seminars were well-attended at the Oregon Logging Conference in 2019. (Mary Bullwinkel photo) 'Building Products for Better Futures' was the theme of 2019's Oregon Logging Conference. (Mary Bullwinkel photo)

The 82nd annual Oregon Logging Conference (OLC) will be held from Feb. 20 to 22, 2020, at the Lane County Convention Center and Fairgrounds in Eugen, Ore.

Started in 1938, the Oregon Logging Conference's founding principle continues to focus on assisting forestry professionals in their pursuit of professional development.

Each year, OLC hosts informative educational seminars and panel discussions on forestry-related topics. These educational opportunities are invaluable to forestry professionals, who earn professional logger credits while networking and exchanging ideas with their peers.

In addition to providing educational exhibits aimed at explaining the problems and conditions of forestry related industries, OLC has donated more than $275,000 to public education programs. OLC also supports the Oregon Women in Timber's free educational program, Talk About Trees. The free program presents science-based curriculum to kindergarten through eighth grade classes.

This year's keynote speaker will be Patrick Moore, who is a founding member, former president and international director of Greenpeace.

According to his biography, Moore focuses on the promotion of sustainability and consensus building among competing concerns. He calls for issues to be discussed on the basis of accurate scientific data and the creation of sustainable solutions.

"While Mr. Moore may not always tell you what you want to hear, I have found him to be honest and truthful," said OLC President Greg Stratton. "I believe politics are based on opinions and agendas, but science should be proven and validated with facts."

Stratton added that he believes that management of the environment should be based on what's best for the landscape and long-term viability, not short-sighted agendas that destroy entire communities.

"I believe Patrick Moore shares this same belief," he said.

For more information, visit www.oregonloggingconference.com.



