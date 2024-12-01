OSHA pushes for gender-specific PPE in construction to ensure proper fit and safety for women workers. New regulations aim to address anatomical differences and improve gear design for all employees. Manufacturers are stepping up to provide solutions for better-fitting protective equipment.

Adobe Stock photo Personal protective equipment for women has become a hot topic in the construction industry. The availability of properly fitting PPE must expand as more women choose careers in construction.

Employers have an obligation to protect their employees and that includes providing properly fitting personal protective equipment (PPE). Well-fitted gear is essential for all workers but especially women as more choose construction as a long-term career field. Providing women-specific protective gear also shows employers are compliant with safety standards, a draw for much-needed craft workers.

"The future of PPE design must focus on expanding options for women to create a safer and more inclusive environment," said J.J. Keller & Associates.

The safety compliance company said employers, manufacturers and regulators "must prioritize the development and provision of women-specific PPE."

In fact, OSHA's final rule on construction PPE fit requirements is under review by the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

In noting the rule's final review, Safety and Health said OSHA expects no increase in employers' costs or compliance burdens as a result of any rule rewrites.

No Cost to Do Right Thing

Sent to OIRA in mid-November, the rule intends to align with PPE fit requirements of OSHA's general industry and maritime standards.

Historically, PPE was designed for a workforce dominated by men. But construction worker demographics are changing. Today, the construction rule only requires that gear be "of safe design and construction for the work to be performed," Safety and Health Magazine writes.

OSHA knows access to properly fitting PPE for physically smaller construction workers has been a concern in the industry for some time now. In 2021, the BLS reported that women comprised roughly 11 percent of the construction workforce. Those numbers have continuously grown in recent years.

Gina Godeen of ohsonline.com notes that poorly-fitted PPE can pose significant safety risks for women workers.

"Loose-fitting apparel, for example, can get caught in machinery, compromising worker safety," she said. "Similarly, gloves that do not fit correctly can decrease grip, leading to accidents."

OSHA has proper fit requirements in place but "it's not technically incorporated into the construction regulations," said Godeen.

In July 2023, OSHA published a proposed rule for PPE in construction. It clarifies that the gear must fit each employee properly. The end goal of the rule is that PPE protect workers from occupational hazards, aligning with OSHA's general industry standards.

"Improperly fitting PPE may fail to provide protection to an employee," said Godeen.

Improper fit may "present additional hazards, or discourage employees from using it in the workplace," she added.

Plus, poorly fitting PPE also can hinder task performance, slowing work and resulting in less-efficient operations.

Godeen included comment from a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) study in which a woman worker shared her experience.

"They gave me a welding leather jacket that was a foot longer than my hand and humongous gloves [so that] I couldn't even pick anything up."

Because properly fitting PPE is crucial, it is essential for employers to offer PPE in women's sizes to better accommodate their entire workforce, said Godeen.

In the "shrink it and pink it" approach to PPE design, men's safety gear is simply made smaller and colored differently.

That "just doesn't cut it" as far as the unique safety needs of women are concerned, said Godeen, content editor of J.J. Keller.

"Women's bodies are not just smaller versions of men's," she said. "They have distinct anatomical differences."

Those physical differences require specially designed PPE to ensure proper fit and protection, she concluded.

She pointed out that women typically have shorter torsos and wider hips compared with men.

"This difference … means that PPE like vests, jackets and harnesses must be tailored to fit shorter upper bodies and accommodate wider hip areas," said Godeen.

And this has to be achieved without compromising safety or comfort because ill-fitting PPE can lead to discomfort and safety hazards. Those potential safety hazards included restricted movement or increased risk of entanglement, she said.

"Additionally, women generally have smaller hands and fingers ... Gloves designed for men's hands can result in a poor grip and reduced dexterity."

For women, this results in increased risk of accidents when handling tools and equipment.

"Properly designed gloves for women should fit snugly, allowing for better control and comfort," said Godeen.

Footwear is another critical area where gender-specific design is necessary, she believes, because women's feet are often narrower with higher arches.

So, safety shoes and boots that do not consider these differences can lead to discomfort, poor posture and even long-term musculoskeletal problems, said Godeen.

Participating in a 2024 J.J. Keller survey, 84 percent of female respondents explained that they have found proper fit to be a challenge. In total, 50 percent said that they "regularly" have trouble finding well-fitting PPE; 34 percent said it happens "once in a while."

In fact, only 16 women said they've never experienced this problem, according to J.J. Keller's survey results.

"PPE must be designed based on female anthropometric data to ensure that it fits correctly and provides adequate protection," said Godeen.

Solutions for Every Body Type

Fortunately, many manufacturers now offer PPE specifically designed for women, Godeen has found.

"These innovations have addressed the unique anatomical needs of women, ensuring better fit, comfort and protection," she said.

Manufacturers of PPE gear have heard their customers, said Godeen, and have found several design solutions. She lists the following:

High-Visibility Apparel: Manufacturers now offer high-visibility vests designed with women's body shapes in mind.

These vests often come in various styles, such as lime or orange polyester mesh with a drawstring waist and zipper enclosure.

These options not only ensure that workers are highly visible but also that the vests fit comfortably, enhancing safety and compliance.

Hand Protection: Women's gloves have seen considerable improvements in recent years.

Designed for improved grip, extra warmth, or abrasion and cut protection, these gloves come in sizes ranging from extra small to double extra-large.

Eye Protection: Safety glasses are now available in different shapes and sizes to fit various facial structures.

These glasses cater to the unique facial dimensions of women, providing a secure and comfortable fit that doesn't slip off the nose, helping prevent eye injuries.

Foot Protection: Safety shoes also have advanced to be specifically tailored to women's foot sizes.

Proper fitting footwear helps prevent injuries related to poor fit, such as slips, trips, and falls.

These shoes provide better support and comfort, reducing the risk of long-term musculoskeletal issues.

Overall, these advancements in women-specific PPE represent a significant step forward in workplace safety and inclusivity.

"Manufacturers are helping to ensure that women are adequately protected, comfortable and efficient in their roles," said Godeen.

She encourages employers to "take several important steps moving forward" in providing properly-fitting PPE for all employees:

First, said Godeen, it is essential that contractors conduct regular PPE assessments of their inventory.

"These evaluations should focus specifically on the needs of female employees, identifying any gaps or inadequacies in the current PPE offerings."

"By regularly assessing these needs," she said, "employers can stay ahead of potential issues and ensure all workers have access to necessary protective equipment."

Next, employers should stock a variety of women-specific PPE sizes, because maintaining an inventory that includes PPE for women's bodies is crucial.

"This ensures that all female employees, regardless of their body type, can find PPE that fits them properly," said Godeen.

"An inclusive range of sizes helps in providing better protection and comfort," she added.

Employers should actively seek out and listen to the experiences and suggestions of their female employees regarding PPE fit and comfort.

"By continuously collecting and acting on feedback, employers can make informed adjustments to their PPE offerings," said Godeen. "Finally, collaboration with suppliers is essential to ensure a steady supply of appropriately sized PPE for women."

Employers should work closely with their suppliers to source women-specific PPE and address any shortages or gaps in availability.

OSHA Updates Safety Bulletin On Head Protection

OSHA knows that every year in addition to slips, trips and falls, U.S. construction workers have accidents as the result of falling objects and equipment.

Construction workers especially are susceptible to these injuries because of the environment in which they work.

OSHA's "Head Protection: Safety Helmets in the Workplace" safety and health information bulletin addresses the issue, as follows:

"Proper head protection is crucial in work environments with falling objects, struck-by, overhead electrical hazards, and risks from slips, trips and falls."

The agency updated the bulletin in April of this year, after first releasing the document a year ago, according to Dennis Capizzi of MSA.

Capizzi, segment marketing manager for protection products for the safety equipment provider, wrote about the update for Occupational Health & Safety.

He said the update was issued to help clarify some key points about head protection types, classes and considerations when selecting a solution.

OSHA believes with a thorough understanding of the benefits and capabilities of head protection options, informed decisions can be made on selection and use.

Modern head protection varies in styles and levels of protection, allowing employers and workers to choose what's most appropriate for the job, said OSHA.

"Employers must conduct a hazard assessment at their job site," advises the agency.

"Based on the workplace hazards," the contractor can then "determine whether head protection is necessary and, if so, the most appropriate type." CEG

