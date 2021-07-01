Outsight LiDAR for the 3D mapping of forests.

Outsight, a leader in 3D Spatial Intelligence, has announced the launch of the first real-time LiDAR solution for the forestry industry.

Drawing on its established LiDAR expertise in other industries, Outsight has developed a mapping solution capable of generating a comprehensive 3D map of a forest in real-time.

Taking no longer than the time needed for the human or machine operator to traverse the plot, Outsight's solution automatically determines the exact position and characteristics of trees. Onsite operators can digitally tag each tree with supplemental information, including species or the presence of insects, that can be used for further analysis.

This solution further builds upon Outsight's expertise in the environmental and forestry sectors. In July 2020, Outsight was selected from a large pool of candidates to be a recipient of the European Innovation Council's inaugural Green Deal funding. A part of the European Union's Green Deal Strategy, Outsight was chosen for its LiDAR-based environmental and forestry management and conservation solutions.

Outsight's solution is already being used by forestry researchers around the world. Esteemed forestry professor, Philippe Nolet, has been using Outsight's LiDAR processing technology to assist in his forest monitoring research at Université du Québec en Outaouais in Gatineau, Canada.

"With Outsight, we're able to complete our surveys of the forest three times faster," said Nolet. "Then, when we're back in the office, we have a detailed inventory of the plot with all our notes automatically tagged to each tree, saving us a huge amount of time."

The solution also has been adopted by Outsight's Hong Kong-based partner, Insight Robotics, a leader in the Forestry Risk Management sector. Using Outsight's ground-based LiDAR tool to supplement its aerial survey solution, Insight Robotics can provide its clients with even more accurate survey data, allowing customers to better manage their forests and plantations.

"Outsight's LiDAR solution allows our team to quickly and accurately map a section of the forest and use the 3D map to complement our aerial survey results," said William Tao.

After the success of its forestry-focused LiDAR solution on three continents, Outsight is continuing to work on new features for this market.

About Outsight

Outsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions. Its mission is to make LiDAR-based spatial intelligence plug and play, making it accessible to application developers in any market. Compatible with any LiDAR, Outsight's pre-processing capabilities allow smart machines and smart cities to gain an unprecedented level of understanding of their environment, according to the company.

"We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use and scalable pre-processing will lead to the creation of transformative solutions and products that will make the world smarter and safer," the company said.

For more information, visit www.outsight.ai

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories