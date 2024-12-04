Craig Harthoorn, President of Oxbo Forage Division, was elected as President of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association. He plans to focus on digital advancements in agriculture and celebrate the Association's 75th anniversary in 2025. Harthoorn succeeds Randy Reinke and will work alongside other industry leaders to promote innovation in the sector.

Shutterstock photo

Craig Harthoorn, president of the Oxbo Forage Division in Marshfield, Wis., has been elected president of the board of directors of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association during its Fall Marketing & Distribution Convention in Addison, Texas.

Harthoorn will work alongside other industry leaders from across North America who represent shortline manufacturers, a vital segment of the farm equipment industry that designs equipment to complement mass-produced lines.

Harthoorn led H&S Manufacturing through its integration with Oxbo International, which expanded its presence in the hay and forage sector. Along with this integration, H&S became formally known as Oxbo Forage Division. Founded in 1967, H&S Manufacturing built a reputation for producing high-quality hay and forage equipment, including forage boxes, manure spreaders, and hay rakes.

"I am honored to serve as president of the Farm Equipment Manufacturers Association," said Harthoorn. "In 2025, I plan to emphasize the digital space advancements in the agricultural sector and promote applied technology in both products and manufacturing processes. During 2025 and beyond, you will see more activities and events focused on these technologies. We'll also celebrate the Association's 75th anniversary, marking an important milestone for us."

The board elected Harthoorn to a one-year term effective immediately. He succeeds Randy Reinke of Custom Products of Litchfield in Litchfield, Minn. Serving alongside Harthoorn will be:

First Vice President: Marc Ivey, National Sales Manager at Bush Hog LLC in Selma, Ala.

Second Vice President: Scott Eisenmenger, General Manager at West Point Design in West Point, Neb.

Secretary: Phil Landoll, Vice President of Operations at Landoll Corp. in Marysville, Kan.

Treasurer: Tim Burenga, Vice President of Sales and Purchasing at Worksaver Inc., in Litchfield, Ill.

The officers will lead a 16-member board of directors. The Association serves as the voice, advocate and resource for companies across the farm implement supply chain, including manufacturers, component part providers, service providers and equipment marketers.

