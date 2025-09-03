California Senators Padilla and Schiff secured $158.4M for 72 airports in grants from FAA. Funding for upgrades includes runways, terminals, and safety measures. Investments aim to boost infrastructure, enhance safety, and improve airport transit connections.

Oakland International Airport photo Oakland International Airport will receive $6 million in federal funds to rehabilitats 5,412 ft. of existing paved Runway 10R/28L to maintain the structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

California U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff announced on Aug. 21, 2025, that 72 California airports were awarded a combined $158.4 million in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to bolster aviation infrastructure.

The funding comes primarily through two FAA programs: the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program (AIG) program, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Both programs fund airport upgrades for runways and taxiways. AIG also funds projects related to safety and sustainability, airport transit connections, and roadways, while AIP also invests in infrastructure projects for noise cancellation and airport signage, lighting and markings.

"Millions of Californians and visitors depend on safe, modernized airport travel to get where they need to go," Padilla said. "Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, airports across California will receive millions in targeted investments to renovate aging airport infrastructure and keep passengers moving smoothly."

"This federal funding brings vital investments to California's airports, allowing communities large and small to improve safety, enhance commercial capacity for California businesses and create more jobs across the Golden State," Schiff said. "I look forward to seeing the upgrades these grants support, as well as continuing to work with Senator Padilla and our entire delegation."

Airports receiving funding include:

Long Beach (Daugherty Field) Airport — $24.32 million: This project expands the existing terminal by 6,000 sq. ft., including two exterior holding areas. This expansion will facilitate the movement of passengers and baggage to bring the airport into conformity with current standards. This project reconstructs the existing terminal by replacing 11 gate hold areas, restrooms, a service animal relief area and a back-up generator.

Palm Springs International Airport — $21.55 million: This project reconstructs the existing terminal by installing a new baggage handling system to improve the movement of passengers and baggage. This grant funds a portion of phase 1, which consists of site enabling work, building expansion and proposed electrical work.

Fresno Yosemite International Airport — $20.76 million: The project expands the existing terminal by 112,678 sq. ft., including airline ticketing, a concourse with boarding bridges, a passenger security screening checkpoint, a federal inspection station and a new in-line checked baggage inspection system. This expansion will facilitate the enhanced movement of passengers and baggage to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport — $20.01 million: This project acquires and installs new transportation islands, shelters, pedestrian paths and connecting roadways in Terminal A to bring the airport into conformity with current standards.

Chowchilla Airport — $6.64 million: The first project reconstructs 3,250 ft. of existing paved Runway 12/30 that has reached the end of its useful life. A second project reconstructs 3,250 ft. of existing paved Runway 12/30 to maintain the structural integrity to extend its useful life.

Oakland International Airport — $6.00 million: This project rehabilitates 5,412 ft. of existing paved Runway 10R/28L to maintain the structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport — $5.89 million: The first project rehabilitates 6,101 ft. of existing paved Taxiway A to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

Sacramento Mather Airport — $5.82 million: This grant funds phase 2, which consists of rehabilitating 3,280 ft. This project rehabilitates 11,300 ft. of existing paved Runway 4R/22L to maintain the structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

Santa Maria Public/Capt. G Allan Hancock Field Airport — $3.85 million: This project rehabilitates 8,000 ft. of existing paved Runway 12/30 to maintain the structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris to extend its useful life.

Oxnard Airport — $3.52 million: This project reconstructs 6,307 ft. of the existing paved Taxiway F pavement that has reached the end of its useful life.

Today's top stories