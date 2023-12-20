Photo courtesy of Stanley/Paladin Paladin announced the debut of its new 250 Series IceShark snow blower for skid steers.

Paladin announced the debut of its new 250 Series IceShark snow blower for skid steers. The IceShark is designed to offer the cleanest scrape, even in challenging winter conditions, according to the company.

"The Paladin IceShark snow blower offers some of the most innovative features in the snow and ice removal industry. With the innovative back drag blade, 3D floating hitch and easily adjustable skid skis, the IceShark snow blower was designed to maximize productivity for snow removal contractors," said Bradley Coffee, senior product manager, Paladin Compact Attachments. "The floating hitch allows users to get the cleanest scrape possible, which reduces the amount of salt needed. The backdrag blade allows users to remove snow up close to garages and buildings, leading to less manual shoveling. Both of these equal savings in the contractor's pocket."

Backdrag Option

With the new backdrag option, operators can remove snow from areas as close as 6 in. from walls. This minimizes the need for shoveling, as the built-in yellow indicators guide operators as they approach structures and prompts them before engaging backdrag functionality.

Dual Articulating Chute

The dual articulating chute gives the operator control over where to direct snow placement. The chute with 270 degrees of motion, can blow snow anywhere from 3 ft. to 45 ft.

3D Floating Hitch

The new 3D floating hitch provides smooth operation on uneven surfaces. This feature offers side-to-side, up-and-down and front-to-back motion. This hitch achieves an uninterrupted scrape, resulting in a cleaner surface and reducing the need for salt, according to the company.

Steel Skid Skis

The IceShark comes with toolless adjustable steel skid skis that allow for quick transitions from gravel to pavement.

"We made a serrated auger standard across our snow blower line," said Coffee. "To give users better control while removing snow, we created a dual articulating chute which allows users to place the snow anywhere from right next to the blower or throw it up to 45 feet away. For users that are planning to use the snow blower on a sensitive surface, we also designed soft skid ski accessories that can be swap out the standard steel skis to help reduce the impact on the sensitive surface."

