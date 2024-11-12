List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Papé Machinery, ShoulderMaster Tout Strategic Partnership

    Papé Machinery and ShoulderMaster have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize the road construction industry. By combining Papé's extensive network with ShoulderMaster's innovative technology, they aim to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability in construction projects. The collaboration signifies a major step in ShoulderMaster's expansion within the US market, further solidifying their commitment to innovation and customer success.

    Tue November 12, 2024 - West Edition #23
    Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry, ShoulderMaster


    Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry logo
      (Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry logo)   (ShoulderMasterUSA logo)

    Papé Machinery Construction & Forestry of Eugene, Ore., a leading equipment provider with a strong presence across the West Coast, and ShoulderMaster, an innovator in road construction attachments, announced on Oct. 28, 2024, a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the road construction industry.

    This collaboration combines Papé Machinery's extensive network and commitment to customer service with ShoulderMaster's cutting-edge technology, promising to enhance efficiency, safety and sustainability in road construction projects.

    "At Papé Machinery, we are dedicated to providing customers with the best tools and resources, and our partnership with ShoulderMaster aligns with that commitment," said Scott Benham, the company's vice president of machine sales. "This partnership allows us to offer our customers an even wider range of solutions, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the industry."

    ShoulderMaster has earned a reputation for its sustainable approach to road construction, reducing reliance on raw materials, optimizing operator efficiency and minimizing fuel consumption. Its innovative attachments are designed to improve safety for both operators and road users while minimizing disruptions.

    "We are thrilled to be partnering with Papé Machinery. This partnership expands ShoulderMaster's reach and reinforces their commitment to innovation and customer success," said ShoulderMaster Managing Director Craig Pinson. "We are confident that this collaboration will significantly benefit contractors by providing them with access to the most advanced and sustainable road construction solutions available."

    This partnership marks a significant step in ShoulderMaster's expansion within the U.S. market, demonstrating its commitment to collaborating with industry leaders to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to customers.

    Papé dates to 1938 when its founder, E.C. Papé, acquired his first capital equipment dealership in Oregon's Willamette Valley.




