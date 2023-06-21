Aggregate crushing and screening specialists, Tesab Engineering headquartered in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, announced that Maverick Environmental Equipment will join the global network of dealers as an exclusive partner representing Tesab in Michigan and Ohio.

Maverick will offer the complete Tesab product line and is an ideal partner to support Tesab's ongoing commitment to the United States' market, the company said.

Established in 2016 by a group that has been dedicated to the equipment industry for more than 20 years, Maverick specifically delivers machinery, service and support to multiple customer applications, including aggregate processing, waste recycling, forestry and biomass. It is partners of many industry-leading brands, including McCloskey Environmental and MWS Equipment, providing customers with washing equipment and solutions.

"We are delighted to add Maverick to our dealer group. They are renowned for sales support and uptime reliability," said Tim Winslow, dealer development manager. "Tesab has a busy year ahead, with many new product launches and we are confident that Maverick will establish a leadership position within the local market.

"Maverick's place in our dealer network continues to reinforce our presence in the central United States. The team have broad experience and existing relationships with customers to provide excellent sales and support for our product lines."

"As a full-service, customer focused, dealer in Michigan and Ohio, the Maverick team is excited about partnering with Tesab. We are delivering a strong first year and look forward to working with the whole Tesab team moving forward," said John O'Neill, managing partner, Maverick Environmental Equipment.

"This is an exciting new partnership," said Ben Frettsome, vice president, Tesab. "I am confident that the Tesab brand will be well-represented by a highly professional team focused on customer service and support. We look forward to building a strong working relationship with Maverick."

For more information, visit maverickenvironmentalequipment.com and tesab.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories