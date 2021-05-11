(Cemen Tech photo)

Cemen Tech has signed Aring Equipment Company Inc. (Aring) as the exclusive dealer of Cemen Tech volumetric concrete mixers in the state of Wisconsin. Aring has traditionally focused its paving product inventory on asphalt equipment. Now, in partnering with Cemen Tech, the company is expanding its offerings to include concrete mixing technology to better serve builders and contractors in the Midwest.

"We're delighted to be welcomed to the Cemen Tech family. Cemen Tech has a game-changing product that will blend well into the portfolio of Aring products we have to offer our customers and possibly open some new doors for our business. Cemen Tech is a leader in the volumetric industry and has a deep bench of staff willing to help keep this product on top," said John Gilbertson, general manager of Aring. "With 85 years of experience in the equipment business, Aring is excited to help its contractors become more efficient in the construction industry."

Volumetric concrete mixers are known for the ability to increase concrete production efficiency and reduce waste by allowing for concrete to be mixed on the job site for the exact quantity needed every time. As today's construction projects become more specialized and the demand for contractors to be more nimble increases, Aring and Cemen Tech know there is a growing need for precision technology in concrete equipment like that of the C60.

"We partner with companies that value quality and customer service as much as we do at Cemen Tech," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech. "Aring Equipment Company is exactly that. They have a long-standing, excellent reputation in Wisconsin. And I have no doubt that through our combined drive to offer the best customer service, contractors in their area will be able to confidently do more and grow their business."

For more information, visit CemenTech.com or ACCU-POUR.com.

