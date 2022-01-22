Paul Laya

Paul A Laya has joined MWI Pumps as its new marketing manager, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Laya comes with 22 years of industrial equipment experience, working as a marketing manager for a major heavy equipment distributor in south Florida performing all aspects of digital marketing to lead management.

Laya also owned his own digital marketing consulting company from July 2019 to January 2022.

Laya has received extensive training in customer satisfaction, which is in high demand in today's fast paced work environment and will be a constant theme in MWI Pumps Marketing efforts and strategies.

For more information, visit mwipumps.com.

