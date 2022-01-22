List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Paul Laya Joins MWI Pumps as Marketing Manager

Sat January 22, 2022 - Southeast Edition
MWI Pumps


Paul Laya
Paul Laya

Paul A Laya has joined MWI Pumps as its new marketing manager, effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Laya comes with 22 years of industrial equipment experience, working as a marketing manager for a major heavy equipment distributor in south Florida performing all aspects of digital marketing to lead management.

Laya also owned his own digital marketing consulting company from July 2019 to January 2022.

Laya has received extensive training in customer satisfaction, which is in high demand in today's fast paced work environment and will be a constant theme in MWI Pumps Marketing efforts and strategies.

For more information, visit mwipumps.com.




Today's top stories

Basics of Excavator Automation Technology

VIDEO: Equipment Leasing and Finance Association Announces Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2022

Werk-Brau Pavement Removal Buckets Speed Slab Removal

Safe Site Check In Advanced Edition Boosts Construction Jobsite Profitability

Holcim, Magnet Develop Concrete Solutions to Recharge Electric Vehicles

VIDEO: Manitou Group Presents its Low Carbon Trajectory

Midwest Machinery Expands into Southeast Minnesota, Western Wisconsin

Power Equipment Announces New Sales Manager for Central, Southern Arkansas



 

Read more about...

Business News Employee News MWI Pumps






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo