PC Construction Earns Vermont AGC's Best Builders Award

PC Construction was honored by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont with a Best Builders Award for the University of Vermont STEM Complex project in Burlington, Vt.

PC Construction was honored by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont with a Best Builders Award for the University of Vermont STEM Complex project in Burlington, Vt. The award was presented in the Academia, New Construction category for outstanding quality of work and effort.

This four-year construction project involved the demolition of two buildings and the construction of two new STEM buildings totaling nearly 185,000 sq. ft. The project took place in three phases:

Phase 1: Demolition of Angell Lecture Hall and construction of Discovery Hall, an 111,000-sq.-ft. teaching and research laboratory building with an 86-ft.-long overhead bridge connecting to UVM's engineering building.

Demolition of Angell Lecture Hall and construction of Discovery Hall, an 111,000-sq.-ft. teaching and research laboratory building with an 86-ft.-long overhead bridge connecting to UVM's engineering building. Phase 2: Demolition of the five-story, 165,000-sq.-ft. Cook Physical Science Building just 30 ft. from the newly constructed Discovery Hall.

Demolition of the five-story, 165,000-sq.-ft. Cook Physical Science Building just 30 ft. from the newly constructed Discovery Hall. Phase 3: Construction of Innovation Hall, a 73,000-sq.-ft. modern classroom and office building with a five-story connector to Discovery Hall.

The project included a highly technical scope of work and a large-scale construction project taking place in the center of a busy university campus. As the flagship new facility for the University, the project included 34 teaching and research laboratories, advanced physics laboratories, clean room spaces all connected with intricate architectural details. Extensive coordination was required to enable modern architectural, structural and MEP elements to be procured and constructed successfully.

The STEM Complex is the largest construction project the University has undertaken and is key to addressing the acute need for STEM education and industry in the state of Vermont.