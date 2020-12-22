Equipmentdown-arrow
PCI Awards University of Kentucky $100,000 Grant for Concrete Program

Tue December 22, 2020 - Midwest Edition #26
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) The University of Kentucky has been awarded a $100,000 grant for a four-year program focused on precast concrete education by the PCI Foundation.

Marty McIntyre, executive director of the Chicago-based foundation, said out of the record number of applicants this year, The College of Design's School of Architecture, based in Lexington, passed a rigorous review process for the grant

Precast concrete, used in construction, is a building material prepared, cast and cured off-site, usually in a controlled factory environment, using reusable molds.

Joe Brewer, director of technology and facilities at the University of Kentucky, called the grant "transformative" and an opportunity to help students learn how precast concrete can be used to "lessen the gap between the design and construction industries."



