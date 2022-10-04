List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Pedestrian Tunnel Officially Opens in Utah

Tue October 04, 2022 - West Edition #21
UDOT


The new tunnel crosses under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street/I-15 interchange. (UDOT photo)
The new tunnel crosses under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street/I-15 interchange. (UDOT photo)
The new tunnel crosses under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street/I-15 interchange. (UDOT photo) (UDOT photo)

UDOT, in partnership with the city of St. George, opened a new pedestrian tunnel in the city.

The new tunnel improves safety for the many pedestrians and bicyclists of St. George by providing an additional option to cross Bluff Street.

"In St. George, walking and biking are not niche activities or sports," said St. George City Mayor Michele Randall. "They are integral pieces of our transportation system."

UDOT held a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance hosted a community bike ride to officially open the new pedestrian tunnel.

The new tunnel crosses under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street/I-15 interchange. It connects the east and west sides of the Hilton Drive Trail, and improves connections to the trail network in the region.

"Our mission is to enhance quality of life through transportation by helping people get where they want to go, in the way they want to get there," said Monte Aldridge, UDOT Region Four director. "This new pedestrian tunnel helps connect the community and boosts the economy by making it easier for people to get around by walking and biking."




Today's top stories

International Attendees, Exhibitors Returning to ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE

VIDEO: BOMAG Innovation Days Showcases Newest Road Products, Capabilities

Numerous Contractors Accept Award Honors at TXAPA's 47th Annual Meeting

Dobbs Equipment Continues Southeast Expansion With Dealer Acquisition

Joint Venture Builds New Gates, Key Structures On $259M ATL Project

JM Wood Auction Holds Four Days of Sales in Montgomery, Decatur, Ala.

Yancey Bros. Holds Round Two of Cat Operator Challenge

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America to Highlight New Products at Equip Expo 2022



 

Read more about...

tunnel Utah






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA