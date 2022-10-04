The new tunnel crosses under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street/I-15 interchange. (UDOT photo)

UDOT, in partnership with the city of St. George, opened a new pedestrian tunnel in the city.

The new tunnel improves safety for the many pedestrians and bicyclists of St. George by providing an additional option to cross Bluff Street.

"In St. George, walking and biking are not niche activities or sports," said St. George City Mayor Michele Randall. "They are integral pieces of our transportation system."

UDOT held a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony and the Southern Utah Bicycle Alliance hosted a community bike ride to officially open the new pedestrian tunnel.

The new tunnel crosses under Bluff Street between Main Street and the southbound ramps at the Bluff Street/I-15 interchange. It connects the east and west sides of the Hilton Drive Trail, and improves connections to the trail network in the region.

"Our mission is to enhance quality of life through transportation by helping people get where they want to go, in the way they want to get there," said Monte Aldridge, UDOT Region Four director. "This new pedestrian tunnel helps connect the community and boosts the economy by making it easier for people to get around by walking and biking."

