Peer Executive Groups (PEG) announced the winners of the 2021 Top Gun achievements in advance of the fall PEG meeting schedule.

This award is given to the rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence. It is only given to the top 25 percent of stores, based on two ranked financial indicators that are calculated from financial statements submitted by rental store operators enrolled in PEG peer groups and non-members who elect to participate.

This is the fourth year that PEG has named the Top 25 percent companies for General Tool/Construction. These companies will be recognized for their outstanding achievement at PEG's Annual Peers & Beers Reception ahead of the ARA Show in Las Vegas.

The 2021 winners include:

A to Z Rentals of NC Inc., Wilmington, N.C.

Action Rental, Allentown, Pa.***

Aurora Rents, Shoreline, Wash.

Badger Rental Services Inc., Savannah, Ga.****

Bottom Line Equipment, Lafayette, La.****

Brainerd General Rental, Baxter, Minn.**

Bullet Rentals, Klamath Falls, Ore.***

Cal-West Rentals, Petaluma, Calif. ****

Chet's Rent All, Rochester Hills, Mich.****

Leppo Rents, Tallmadge, Ohio****

Mako Equipment, Santa Fe Springs, Calif.***

ORE Rentals, Quakertown, Pa.**

Our Rental Pumps LLC., Farmingdale, N.Y.

Rabern Rentals, Amarillo, Texas ***

Rental Guys, Chico, Calif.****

Rental Men, Calera, Ala.

Tejas Equipment Rental & Sales, McAllen, Texas****

Vandalia Rentals, Vandalia, Ohio****

* Indicates multiple year winners

Peer Executive Groups currently administers peer groups in a variety of industries. In the rental industry, more than 280 attendees participate in Peer Executive Groups.

