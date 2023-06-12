Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has named the winners of its 2023 Top Gun Awards.

The Top Gun award recognizes rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence. The awards are given to the top 20 percent of rental stores based on financials submitted by rental operators and verified by Peer Executive Groups. This is the fifth year that PEG has named companies for this prestigious award.

"We apply owner compensation, expense and rent tests to verify EBITDA and check financial reports and tax returns where appropriate. While our network shows EBITDA performance closer to 28 percent, our Top Gun members average north of 40 percent", said President Dan Crowley.

The 2023 winners for Equipment Rental include:

A to Z Equipment Rentals of North Carolina — Austin Wilson

Action Rental, Pennsylvania — Andrew Budick

Aspen Rent-All, Colorado — Beth Hoff Blackmer

Bottom Line Equipment, Louisiana — Kurt Degueyter

Brainerd General Rental, Minnesota — Steve Mau

Cal West Rentals, California — Tyler Doherty

Chet's Rent-All, Michigan — Kyle Keeley

Coker Rentals, Tennessee — Rodney Coker

FirstSource Equipment Rental & Sales, North Carolina — John & Ashley Scott

Goggin Rentals, Michigan — Dave Betz

Mako Equipment, California — Tom Kirksey

Only 1 Rentals, Texas — Dillon Hughes

ORE Rentals, Pennsylvania — George Blobe

Rabern Rental Centers, Texas — Steve Berner

Rent Ready Equipment, Alabama — Eric Barron

RentalWorks of Maryland, Maryland — Sam Wagner

Talisman Rentals, Georgia — Jaco DuPleiss

Tates Rents, Idaho — Haley Hennessy

Tejas Equipment Rentals, Texas — Matt Musgrove

Vandalia Rentals, Ohio — Kurt Barney

Wood Street Rentals, Wisconsin — Jeff Wiesman

Peer Executive Groups administers peer groups in a variety of industries. More than 225 participants learn from each other in 21 peer groups. For more information, email [email protected]

