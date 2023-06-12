List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Peer Executive Groups Names 2023 Equipment Rental Top Gun Winners

    Mon June 12, 2023 - National Edition
    Peer Executive Groups


    Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has named the winners of its 2023 Top Gun Awards.

    The Top Gun award recognizes rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence. The awards are given to the top 20 percent of rental stores based on financials submitted by rental operators and verified by Peer Executive Groups. This is the fifth year that PEG has named companies for this prestigious award.

    "We apply owner compensation, expense and rent tests to verify EBITDA and check financial reports and tax returns where appropriate. While our network shows EBITDA performance closer to 28 percent, our Top Gun members average north of 40 percent", said President Dan Crowley.

    The 2023 winners for Equipment Rental include:

    • A to Z Equipment Rentals of North Carolina — Austin Wilson
    • Action Rental, Pennsylvania — Andrew Budick
    • Aspen Rent-All, Colorado — Beth Hoff Blackmer
    • Bottom Line Equipment, Louisiana — Kurt Degueyter
    • Brainerd General Rental, Minnesota — Steve Mau
    • Cal West Rentals, California — Tyler Doherty
    • Chet's Rent-All, Michigan — Kyle Keeley
    • Coker Rentals, Tennessee — Rodney Coker
    • FirstSource Equipment Rental & Sales, North Carolina — John & Ashley Scott
    • Goggin Rentals, Michigan — Dave Betz
    • Mako Equipment, California — Tom Kirksey
    • Only 1 Rentals, Texas — Dillon Hughes
    • ORE Rentals, Pennsylvania — George Blobe
    • Rabern Rental Centers, Texas — Steve Berner
    • Rent Ready Equipment, Alabama — Eric Barron
    • RentalWorks of Maryland, Maryland — Sam Wagner
    • Talisman Rentals, Georgia — Jaco DuPleiss
    • Tates Rents, Idaho — Haley Hennessy
    • Tejas Equipment Rentals, Texas — Matt Musgrove
    • Vandalia Rentals, Ohio — Kurt Barney
    • Wood Street Rentals, Wisconsin — Jeff Wiesman

    Peer Executive Groups administers peer groups in a variety of industries. More than 225 participants learn from each other in 21 peer groups. For more information, email [email protected]




