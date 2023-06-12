Our Main Office
Mon June 12, 2023 - National Edition
Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has named the winners of its 2023 Top Gun Awards.
The Top Gun award recognizes rental store operators who receive the PEG Pinnacle Award for Financial Excellence. The awards are given to the top 20 percent of rental stores based on financials submitted by rental operators and verified by Peer Executive Groups. This is the fifth year that PEG has named companies for this prestigious award.
"We apply owner compensation, expense and rent tests to verify EBITDA and check financial reports and tax returns where appropriate. While our network shows EBITDA performance closer to 28 percent, our Top Gun members average north of 40 percent", said President Dan Crowley.
The 2023 winners for Equipment Rental include:
