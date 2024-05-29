Construction Equipment Guide
Wed May 29, 2024 - National Edition
Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has named the winners of its 2024 Top Gun Awards.
The Top Gun award recognizes businesses who receive the PEG Award for Financial Excellence. The awards are given to the top 25 percent of rental operators based on financials verified by Peer Executive Groups. This is the sixth year that PEG has named companies for this prestigious award.
"We apply owner compensation, expense, and rent tests to verify EBITDA and check financial reports and tax returns where appropriate. While our network shows EBITDA performance closer to 28 percent, our Top Gun members average north of 40 percent," said President Dan Crowley.
The 2024 winners for Equipment Rental include:
Peer Executive Groups administers peer groups in variety of industries. Within the rental industry, more than 255 participants learn from each other in 25 peer groups.
Contact Peer Executive Groups at [email protected].