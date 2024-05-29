List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Peer Executive Groups Names 2024 Equipment Rental Top Gun Winners

    Wed May 29, 2024 - National Edition
    Peer Executive Groups


    Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has named the winners of its 2024 Top Gun Awards.

    The Top Gun award recognizes businesses who receive the PEG Award for Financial Excellence. The awards are given to the top 25 percent of rental operators based on financials verified by Peer Executive Groups. This is the sixth year that PEG has named companies for this prestigious award.

    "We apply owner compensation, expense, and rent tests to verify EBITDA and check financial reports and tax returns where appropriate. While our network shows EBITDA performance closer to 28 percent, our Top Gun members average north of 40 percent," said President Dan Crowley.

    The 2024 winners for Equipment Rental include:

    • Austin Wilson, A to Z of NC
    • Troy Roper, A-1 rentals Idaho
    • Alexx Bacon, Aaberg's Tool and Equipment Rental
    • Tony Murray, American Rentals
    • Beth Hoff Blackmer, Aspen Rent-All
    • Allan Haynsworth, Atlantic Lift Systems
    • Garret Shurling, Badger Equipment Rental
    • Meghan Boland, Boland Equipment Rental
    • Steve Mau, Brainerd General Rental
    • Tyler Doherty, Cal-West Rentals
    • Kyle Keely, Chet's Rent-All
    • Matt Crawford, Far West Rentals
    • David Betz, Goggin Rentals
    • Tom Kirksey, Make Equipment
    • Dillon Hughes, Only 1 Rentals
    • Steve Berner, Rabern Rentals
    • Kevin Reim, Redtail Rentals
    • Isaac Black, Rent-All Equipment
    • Eric Barron, Rent Ready Equipment
    • Jaco du Plessis, Talisman Equip Rentals
    • Haley Hennessey, Tates Rents
    • Matt Musgrove, Tejas Equipment Rentals
    • Chris Jarrett, Time Rentals
    • Kurt Barney, Vandalia Equipment Rental
    • Jeff Wiesman, Wood Street Rental

    Peer Executive Groups administers peer groups in variety of industries. Within the rental industry, more than 255 participants learn from each other in 25 peer groups.

    Contact Peer Executive Groups at [email protected].




