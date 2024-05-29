Peer Executive Groups (PEG) has named the winners of its 2024 Top Gun Awards.

The Top Gun award recognizes businesses who receive the PEG Award for Financial Excellence. The awards are given to the top 25 percent of rental operators based on financials verified by Peer Executive Groups. This is the sixth year that PEG has named companies for this prestigious award.

"We apply owner compensation, expense, and rent tests to verify EBITDA and check financial reports and tax returns where appropriate. While our network shows EBITDA performance closer to 28 percent, our Top Gun members average north of 40 percent," said President Dan Crowley.

The 2024 winners for Equipment Rental include:

Austin Wilson, A to Z of NC

Troy Roper, A-1 rentals Idaho

Alexx Bacon, Aaberg's Tool and Equipment Rental

Tony Murray, American Rentals

Beth Hoff Blackmer, Aspen Rent-All

Allan Haynsworth, Atlantic Lift Systems

Garret Shurling, Badger Equipment Rental

Meghan Boland, Boland Equipment Rental

Steve Mau, Brainerd General Rental

Tyler Doherty, Cal-West Rentals

Kyle Keely, Chet's Rent-All

Matt Crawford, Far West Rentals

David Betz, Goggin Rentals

Tom Kirksey, Make Equipment

Dillon Hughes, Only 1 Rentals

Steve Berner, Rabern Rentals

Kevin Reim, Redtail Rentals

Isaac Black, Rent-All Equipment

Eric Barron, Rent Ready Equipment

Jaco du Plessis, Talisman Equip Rentals

Haley Hennessey, Tates Rents

Matt Musgrove, Tejas Equipment Rentals

Chris Jarrett, Time Rentals

Kurt Barney, Vandalia Equipment Rental

Jeff Wiesman, Wood Street Rental

Peer Executive Groups administers peer groups in variety of industries. Within the rental industry, more than 255 participants learn from each other in 25 peer groups.

Contact Peer Executive Groups at [email protected].

