PennDOT Begins Rehabilitation Project for Park Road Bridge

Construction is scheduled to begin Oct. 14, to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Park Road over U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) in West Nottingham Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

Due to the nature of the repairs, Park Road Bridge will be closed and detoured between Kimble Road and Old Baltimore Pike through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-November.

PennDOT's contractor will rehabilitate the structure over U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) by adding concrete overlay to the bridge deck; performing concrete substructure repairs; replacing and resealing the bridge deck joints; installing scour rock protection; and milling and paving the roadway.

Built in 1968, the Park Road bridge over U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) carries an average of 600 vehicles a day. The bridge is 226 ft. long and 34 ft. wide.

The structure is one of eight bridges in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4.4 million project financed with 100-percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Stonybrook Road over Jericho Creek in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County; and

South Sugan Road over Aquetong Creek in New Hope Borough, Bucks County.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include:

Route 252 (Bear Hill Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County;

Route 563 (Mountain View Road) over Saw Mill Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County;

Cat Hill Road over Perkiomen Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County;

Big Oak Road over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County; and

Morris Road over SEPTA in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County.

Road-Con Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.