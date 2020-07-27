PennDOT Rehabbing Several Small Bridges in Suburban Philadelphia

Construction began July 20 on a project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying 2nd Avenue over Mingo Creek in Upper Providence Township in Montgomery County, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

This structure is one of seven bridges under a new $5 million project to repair poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties on the edges of Philadelphia. Earlier this summer, PennDOT announced that it was working on finishing two similar structures, out of 11 in the area, that needed upgrades.

Work on this new project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Built in 1883, the bridge is 10 ft. long and 17 ft. wide. The structure carries an average of 4,130 vehicles a day.

One of bridges completed under this project was at Springton Road over Indian Run in Wallace Township, Chester County.

The other structures in this PennDOT improvement project include:

West State Road over the west branch of Red Clay Creek in Kennett Township and Kennett Square Borough, Chester County,

Creek Road across Brandywine Creek in East Brandywine Township, Chester County,

Clay Creek Road at White Clay Creek in Franklin Township, Chester County,

The Baltimore Pike crossing of Red Clay Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County,

Hulmeville Road over Chubb Run in Middletown Township and Penndel Borough, Bucks County.

Loftus Construction Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on each of the bridge upgrades, financed with 100 percent state funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2022.