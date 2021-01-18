The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction began Jan. 18 to enhance travel and safety on Route 320 (South Gulph Road) by shifting the roadway alignment away from the historic Hanging Rock between Upper Gulph Road and Arden Road in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

Construction crews will be performing several tasks on Rt. 320, including rebuilding the cantilevered structure that carries the road over Gulph Creek; raising the profile of South Gulph Road to meet the requirements for the 100-year flood elevation; and improving the intersection of PA Rt. 320 and Upper Gulph Road by adding a southbound right-turn lane on South Gulph Road.

Drainage improvements, Americans with Disabilities Act ramp installations and additional traffic signal improvements, specifically at the intersection of Rt. 320 and Arden Road, also will be implemented under this project.

Allan Myers LP, based in Worchester, Pa., is the general contractor on the $8,180,888 project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

The entire project is expected to finish in fall 2021.