--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

PennDOT to Replace Philadelphia's US 30/West Girard Avenue Bridge

Tue August 18, 2020 - Northeast Edition
PennDOT




The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Aug. 14 that construction would begin to replace the U.S. 30/West Girard Avenue bridge that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks between 34th and 38th streets in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The scope of the project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure and rehabilitation of the stone support abutments. In addition, the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 76 will have a dedicated right turn lane added. The SEPTA trolley tracks also will be replaced across the bridge.

As construction progresses, two full-weekend closures of eastbound U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) will be scheduled to complete the superstructure rebuild. Eastbound U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) motorists will be detoured, while westbound traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained on U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) throughout both closures.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc., located in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Feasterville, is the general contractor on the $4,141,673 project. The construction is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2021.

PennDot said work on the road, rail and bridge this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. It includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing and relevant training.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges Infrastructure PennDOT Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Department of Transportation