PennDOT to Replace Philadelphia's US 30/West Girard Avenue Bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Aug. 14 that construction would begin to replace the U.S. 30/West Girard Avenue bridge that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks between 34th and 38th streets in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The scope of the project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure and rehabilitation of the stone support abutments. In addition, the exit ramp of eastbound Interstate 76 will have a dedicated right turn lane added. The SEPTA trolley tracks also will be replaced across the bridge.

As construction progresses, two full-weekend closures of eastbound U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) will be scheduled to complete the superstructure rebuild. Eastbound U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) motorists will be detoured, while westbound traffic and pedestrian access will be maintained on U.S. 30 (Girard Avenue) throughout both closures.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc., located in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Feasterville, is the general contractor on the $4,141,673 project. The construction is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

The entire project is expected to finish in spring 2021.

PennDot said work on the road, rail and bridge this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. It includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing and relevant training.