List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Pennsylvania Dam Upgrade Specifies Penetron Technology to Permanently Protect New Concrete Structures

    Tue May 16, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    The Penetron Group


    The rehabilitation and upgrade of the Sheppard-Myers Dam in Hanover, Pa., was completed in May 2023. PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline concrete waterproofing admixture, was specified to maximize the durability of the dam's new concrete structures.

    Located in south-central Pennsylvania in Hanover, 54 mi. northwest of Baltimore, Md., and 5 mi. north of the Mason-Dixon line, the Sheppard-Myers Dam was originally constructed in 1932. This dam impounds water for use in Hanover, Pa., a town of just over 16,000 inhabitants, and the immediate region.

    With a capacity of 217,400,000 gal., the dam's reservoir covers an area of 46.5 acres; the surrounding watershed area was reforested with a total of 1,500,000 trees.

    "The Dam is responsible for about 20 percent of the local water supply and has not had a significant upgrade since the 1930s," said Christopher Chen, director of The Penetron Group. "Without an upgrade, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection would have required the complete decommissioning of the facility."

    The $10.84 million rehabilitation of the Sheppard-Myers Dam comprised the construction of the new, larger concrete labyrinth spillway with added capacity to accommodate current government standards for a maximum flood event, and rehabilitation of the downstream face of the dam, including the installation of a subsurface drainage system.

    "After the design phase of the project by Gannett Fleming, the project engineers, Penetron was asked to provide a permanent waterproofing solution for the new concrete structures," said Chen. "Thanks to our proven success with similar projects across the Mid-Atlantic region and competitive costs, PENETRON ADMIX SB was specified as the concrete waterproofing solution for the Sheppard-Myers Dam upgrade."

    Hanover Concrete, the project's concrete ready-mix supplier, provided PENETRON ADMIX SB-treated concrete for the new auxiliary spillway and weir walls.

    Once added to concrete, the proprietary chemicals in PENETRON ADMIX SB react in a catalytic reaction to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. These crystals permanently self-heal and seal micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water (or liquids) from any direction — making the concrete impermeable, according to the manufacturer.

    "The dam's new concrete structures are now impermeable to water, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure typical of a water storage facility like the Sheppard-Myers Dam," said Chen. "The ability of PENETRON ADMIX SB to permanently self-heal any future microcracks will also mitigate concrete deterioration over the service life of the concrete."

    The Penetron Group is a manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

    For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, visit penetron.com.




    Today's top stories

    Interstate 30 Undergoes $334M Upgrade in Rockwall, Texas

    First Two Phases of S.C.'s $1.7B 'Malfunction Junction' Freeway Upgrades Under Way

    Benefits of Construction Equipment Technologies Study Unveiled by AEM

    LeeBoy Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    Power Up Your Business Success With Education Sessions at Equip Exposition

    Gov. Abbott, Musk Break Ground On New Lithium Facility

    ODOT Construction Crews Begin Safety Upgrades On U.S. 20

    John Deere Expands Lineup of P-Tier Compact Wheel Loader Models



     

    Read more about...

    dam construction Infrastructure Pennsylvania






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA