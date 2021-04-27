Our Main Office
Tue April 27, 2021 - Northeast Edition
With warm spring weather becoming more common, Pennsylvania's 2021 road and bridge construction is gathering increasing momentum each day.
That led Gov. Tom Wolf on April 22 to highlight the more than 40 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) projects that will soon get ramped up across the six-county Hollidaysburg Region (District 9) during the new construction season.
District 9 is made up of Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset counties in west-central Pennsylvania.
"I am pleased to announce the many improvements across our rural communities that will be made this year," Wolf said, according to a PennDOT press release. "These needed improvements on our rural networks are vital to our economy and our quality of life."
On the same day as Wolf's announcement, PennDOT's Annual Transportation Outreach sessions began virtually in Bedford and Fulton counties, with additional virtual sessions planned for the district's other four counties in the coming weeks. At these sessions, PennDOT personnel meet with area stakeholders during the outreach presentations to discuss improvements that will be made during the upcoming construction season and in future seasons.
In its news release, PennDOT noted that beginning in 2021, the state agency will oversee approximately 92 mi. of paving, while 41 bridges will be repaired or replaced, and seal coating will be applied to about 378 mi. of roadway across the district.
According to District 9 Executive Thomas Prestash, "This is the 22nd year that PennDOT's Engineering District 9 has conducted outreach meetings for legislators, municipal officials, planning and economic development agencies and community leaders in each of our six counties. This year we will see over $98 million worth of new construction projects on area roadways."
Through its press release, PennDOT listed the following ongoing projects that will continue in 2021:
Notable projects that are expected to begin in 2021 include:
Information from the District 9's Transportation Outreach sessions will be available after each session by clicking "2021 Transportation Outreach" on the district web page at www.penndot.gov/District9.
Additional information about infrastructure in the district, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Each of PennDOT's planned and active construction projects are listed at www.projects.penndot.gov.